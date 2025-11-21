Charlotte FC General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer Zoran Krneta Signs New Contract

Published on November 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC today announced General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer Zoran Krneta has signed a new multi-year contract.

Krneta, who has been with the Club since its inception, oversees the Crown's sporting department which has registered three consecutive Audi MLS Cup Playoff appearances.

"Thank you to David and Nicole Tepper for the support and trust they instilled in our team from the beginning," said Krneta. "Alongside Dean Smith and the rest of the technical staff, as well as CEO Kristi Coleman and fellow business staff, we will continue to push this Club forward as leaders in Major League Soccer both on and off the pitch. We are on an exciting, upward trajectory, and now our aim is to win trophies. That is where our focus is going into the 2026 season and beyond."

Charlotte FC is coming off its best season in history, which brought multiple Club single-season records including points (59), wins (19), home wins (13) and goals scored (55).

CLTFC also matched the MLS record for consecutive wins in a season with nine during a flawless stretch from July through mid-September.

The Club has steadily improved year-over-year and is coming off back-to-back 50+ point finishes.

"Zoran has been an integral part of Charlotte FC's progression and success since the team was launched," said Owner David Tepper. "We look forward to having the Club's sporting operations continue under his leadership and vision as the league enters a pivotal period of growth."

Major League Soccer recently announced changes to align the league calendar with the top leagues around the world. This alignment allows MLS clubs to participate more effectively in the world's major transfer windows, improving opportunities to acquire and sell top talent.

Krneta and his team have helped position Charlotte FC to become a major player in the global transfer market. Recent sales of Patrick Agyemang and Adilson Malanda underscore the Club's ability to recognize and develop talent.

Charlotte FC has also welcomed top players to the Queen City, recruiting the likes of USMNT center back Tim Ream, 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina, Premier League veterans Wilfried Zaha and Ashley Westwood, and young emerging talent like Israeli National Team forward Idan Toklomati.

