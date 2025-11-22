San Diego FC Hosts Minnesota United FC in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal

Published on November 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC (SDFC) returns to a sold-out Snapdragon Stadium this Monday, Nov. 24, as the No. 1 seed hosts No. 4 Minnesota United FC in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal, presented by Alaska Airlines. The single-elimination match is set for 7:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

More than 32,500 fans are expected for the Club's third consecutive postseason sellout as San Diego continues its historic inaugural playoff run. The winner on Monday will advance to the Western Conference Final.

How They Got Here

SDFC enters the Western Conference Semifinal after a commanding 4-0 victory over the Portland Timbers in Game 3 of the Round One Best-of-3 series. Forwards  Anders Dreyer  and  Amahl Pellegrino  each recorded a brace, while assists from  Onni Valakari  (2) and  Hirving "Chucky" Lozano  ignited a commanding performance at Snapdragon Stadium.

The win capped a milestone moment for San Diego, which became the  first expansion team in MLS history  to win a Round One Best-of-3 series. The Club earned home-field advantage throughout the Western Conference after finishing its inaugural MLS Regular Season atop the West with an expansion-record  19 wins and 63 points.

Minnesota United secured its Semifinal berth as the No. 4 seed after overcoming Seattle Sounders FC in their own first-round series and is aiming for its second all-time trip to the Conference Final (2020).

Season Series Split

The Nov. 24 Conference Semifinal marks the third meeting between SDFC and Minnesota United this season. In their first encounter on June 14 at Allianz Field, San Diego stormed back from a two-goal deficit to claim a thrilling 4-2 victory behind a brace from Anders Dreyer. The Loons then evened the regular season series with a 3-1 win at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 13, as goals from Anthony Markanich, Carlos Harvey, and Nectarios Triantis sealed the result before SDFC captain Jeppe Tverskov pulled one back in stoppage time.

What's at Stake

A place in the  Western Conference Final  awaits the winner. With a record-setting expansion season, a high-stakes matchup, and a capacity crowd ready to lift the home side, Monday's showdown promises to be one of the most electric nights yet at Snapdragon Stadium.

One City, One Table - Community Support Initiative

As part of its  Season of Giving, San Diego FC is expanding its  One City, One Table  campaign to support families across the region during the holiday season. To kick off this initiative, SDFC is donating  18,000 meals - a $9,000 contribution - to the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank. Fans can join the effort by donating the Food Bank's most-needed items - including canned protein, beans, soups, fruits, vegetables, cereal, rice, pasta and peanut butter - at  red collection bins located at every stadium entrance and within Fan Fest. Monetary donations will also be accepted by clicking  HERE.

Electric Atmosphere Expected

Fans are encouraged to  arrive early  to be part of an unforgettable playoff atmosphere. Parking lots open at  3:00 p.m. PT, stadium gates open at  5:00 p.m. PT, and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by  5:30 p.m. PT  for a special pre-match show.

The first  25,000 fans  in attendance will receive a  commemorative SDFC rally towel, courtesy of Alaska Airlines. Monday's match will be a  BLUE OUT, as fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Azul gear and  Show Up for San Diego.

Getting to the Match

Pre-purchase parkingHERE in advance to ensure a smooth arrival experience.

Use public transit:  The MTS Trolley Green Line provides direct access to Snapdragon Stadium.

Rideshare:  Drop-off and pick-up zones are located near the venue.

Review  Matchday Policiesat SanDiegoFC.com/matchday.

Exclusive Playoff Merchandise

The  SDFC Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff collection  is available now at  Eighteen Threads. Fans can secure official playoff gear  HERE to show their support as SDFC continues its historic postseason run.

Looking Ahead

The winner of Monday's decisive match will advance to the  Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final. Fans who want to guarantee seats for future playoff matches and the 2026 season can become  Season Ticket Members  at  SanDiegoFC.com/Memberships. Memberships start at  $36 per match  and include discounts on tickets, parking, merchandise, and concessions.







