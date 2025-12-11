City of Vancouver and Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sign MOU for New Stadium Project at Hastings Racecourse Park

VANCOUVER, BC - The City of Vancouver and Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enter an exclusive negotiation period through 2026 to explore a new stadium and entertainment district at Hastings Park. This agreement marks a significant step toward creating a world-class sports and cultural destination for residents and visitors.

The MOU establishes an exclusive negotiation period through December 31, 2026. During this time, the City and Whitecaps FC will work collaboratively to negotiate terms for a ground lease, including the stadium's design, financial terms and community benefits for the proposed development.

"After an incredible year that saw the Whitecaps reach the MLS Cup Final for the first time in club history, it's clear just how much this team means to our city, and we're incredibly excited to be taking the next step forward," said Mayor Sim. "This MOU demonstrates a firm commitment by both the City and the Whitecaps to advance work towards a new stadium here in Vancouver. The partnership we are building today has the potential to create jobs, boost our local economy, and transform Hastings Park into an even more vibrant destination for sports, concerts, and community events."

"We're grateful for the City's partnership and look forward to working together to determine whether Hastings Park can become the location for a future home of our club," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC CEO. "We have a lot of work ahead of us, but this is a positive step forward, and we hope many more will follow as we work to secure a permanent home that will allow us to compete with long-term stability in Major League Soccer."

The proposed lease area is within the current Hastings Racecourse footprint, which includes space recently used for racecourse and casino operations. The City will retain ownership of the land at Hastings Racecourse Park. Both parties also recognize the Tsleil-Waututh Nation's agreement to purchase the casino business currently operating on the site.

The project will undergo all required regulatory approvals and public processes, including zoning and development applications. The City and Whitecaps FC are committed to transparency and engagement throughout the planning process.

Next steps include preliminary planning and design proposals for the site and intensified negotiations for a potential ground lease.







