Whitecaps FC Re-Sign Homegrown Goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer to New Contract

Published on December 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Monday that goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer has agreed to a new contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028.

"We're pleased to have reached a new agreement with Isaac," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "As a product of our academy and British Columbia, it is clear that Isaac takes great pride in playing for this club. He has continued to develop since joining our club and signing his first pro contract back in 2020. Over the past two years, he has played a key role in several important cup matches. We look forward to seeing him continue to progress."

First joined the club in 2013 as a member of Whitecaps FC BMO Okanagan Academy Centre and signed to first team in 2020

18 appearances, four clean sheets across all competitions with the first team

Two starts in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup against Mexican side CF Monterrey

Four-time TELUS Canadian Championship winner, starting all 10 matches in the tournament across 2024 and 2025

Awarded the George Gross Memorial Trophy and named the Best Young Canadian Player following 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship final

Recipient of 2024 VWFC Most Promising Male Player award "Over the past several years, Vancouver has become a second home for me. I'm excited to extend my time here with the club," said Boehmer. "Axel and Jesper have made it clear what this club's intentions are going forward. I want to continue to bring trophies to this city and can't wait to give my all in front of the fans over the coming years."

Boehmer, 24, was first signed to an MLS contract in August 2020 after coming through the club's youth ranks, starting at the Whitecaps FC BMO Okanagan Academy Centre. The product of Okanagan Falls, British Columbia has gone on to make 18 appearances with the first team, with 10 of those coming in TELUS Canadian Championship action that have led to four consecutive Voyageurs Cups triumphs for the 'Caps.

Boehmer started both the 2024 and 2025 finals, most notably playing hero in the 2024 edition by saving a penalty kick in regulation and making a key save in the shootout. Following the match, Boehmer was awarded the George Gross Memorial Trophy, as the most valuable player of the tournament, and named the Best Young Canadian Player. The goalkeeper was also the recipient of the club's Most Promising Male Player award at the end of the 2024 season. Across all competitions, Boehmer earned four clean sheets during his time with the first team.

In his youth, Boehmer played with Pinnacles FC in the Okanagan and experienced a training stint in Germany with Bundesliga club FC Schalke 04's youth academy. He also spent time playing with Thompson Okanagan FC in the BC Soccer Premier League. Boehmer was selected to join the 'Caps MLS Academy in September 2018. In two seasons playing in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy league, Boehmer made 14 starts with the U-19 team. In 2020, he joined the Whitecaps FC Development Squad. In 2021, Boehmer was on loan to Canadian Premier League side Pacific FC.

TRANSACTION: On December 8, 2025, Whitecaps FC re-sign goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer to new contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028.







