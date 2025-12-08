Whitecaps FC Announce 2026 Roster Updates

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Monday that the club has exercised the 2026 Major League Soccer contract options on goalkeeper Adrían Zendejas, defender Mathías Laborda, central midfielders Sebastian Berhalter, J.C. Ngando, Ralph Priso, winger Ali Ahmed and forward Thomas Müller. The 'Caps currently have 26 players on their MLS roster for next year.

"We've been building this team over several years, and the majority of our players will return in 2026 to build on the strong foundation we've established," explained Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "Although our record-breaking season just ended, preparations for preseason and roster planning for 2026 have been underway for months, and we're ready to hit the ground running in January"

The only way to secure a seat to every MLS regular season home match at BC Place is by becoming a Whitecaps FC season member. For more information visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets. The club also confirmed it will not exercise defender Belal Halbouni's 2026 contract option; however, ongoing discussions continue. The club is also continuing discussions with goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, who is out of contract at the end of the year.

Furthermore, the club declined the contract option on goalkeeper Max Anchor, defender Mark O'Neill, and forward Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau, and declined the purchase option on forward Daniel Ríos.

"We are thankful to Max, Mark, Nicolas, and Daniel for their time at the club and we wish them all the best," added Schuster.

First team players under contract for 2026 (26):

Goalkeepers (2): Isaac Boehmer, Adrían Zendejas

Defenders (9): Sam Adekugbe, Giuseppe Bovalina, Tristan Blackmon, Tate Johnson, Mathías Laborda, Édier Ocampo, Joedrick Pupe, Sebastian Schonlau, Ranko Veselinović

Midfielders (6): Jeevan Badwal, Sebastian Berhalter, Andrés Cubas, Liam Mackenzie, J.C. Ngando, Ralph Priso

Forwards (9): Ali Ahmed, Kenji Cabrera, Rayan Elloumi, Ryan Gauld, Thomas Müller, Jayden Nelson, Nelson Pierre, Emmanuel Sabbi, Brian White

Transactions:

Option exercised (7): Ali Ahmed, Sebastian Berhalter, Mathías Laborda, Thomas Müller, J.C. Ngando, Ralph Priso, Adrían Zendejas

Option declined, contract discussions ongoing (1): Belal Halbouni

Out of contract, contract discussions ongoing (1): Yohei Takaoka

Option declined (3): Max Anchor, Mark O'Neill, Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau

Declined purchase option (1): Daniel Ríos

MLS Offseason Events and Roster Mechanisms

December 9: Concacaf Champions Cup Draw (4 p.m. PT)

December 10: Free Agency Opens (10 a.m. PT)

December 11: MLS Re-Entry Draft Stage 1 (10 a.m. PT)

December 11: End-of-Year Waivers (2 p.m. PT)

December 17: MLS Re-Entry Draft Stage 2 (2 p.m. PT)

December 18: 2026 MLS SuperDraft (time TBD)

January 13: Vancouver Whitecaps FC report date

