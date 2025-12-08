MLS Announces 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Awards Winners
Published on December 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - Major League Soccer announced today the winners of its year-end awards recognizing clubs and executives for outstanding contributions throughout the 2025 season.
Shari Ballard, Minnesota United's Chief Executive Officer, has been named Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year. Since joining the club as CEO in 2021, Ballard has overseen all of the club's business operations. Under her leadership, the club has continued to see sustained business growth during a transformative time for the sport in North America. In 2025, Ballard guided MNUFC to a club record in overall total revenues, celebrated the club's first jersey sleeve partnership with Minnesota-based NutriSource and Finley's, and led the organization in earning its highest-ever gate revenue for a regular-season game at Allianz Field (May 10 versus Inter Miami CF). She also oversaw the club's success in breaking merchandise records including record-highest single-season jersey sales and the Heritage Kit launch - which notably became MNUFC's single-highest jersey launch in club history. Finally, Ballard worked alongside the sporting department when the club brought in record transfer fees for outbound players including Sang Bin Jeong to St. Louis CITY SC, and Tani Oluwaseyi to Villarreal C.F.
Axel Schuster, Vancouver Whitecaps FC's CEO and Sporting Director, has been named Sporting Executive of the Year. Under his direction, the club reached 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi for the first time in its history. This followed a strong regular season, where the club finished second in the Western Conference and won the Canadian Championship title for the fourth year in a row. In 2025, the club also reached the final of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Schuster has been instrumental in the club's success by overseeing the acquisition, retention and development of its players. Notably in 2025, Schuster was pivotal in signing German legend and World Cup Winner, Thomas Müller. The signing of Müller has already helped propel the club to new heights, but this strategic transfer move came in addition to Schuster's appointment of Jesper Sørensen as head coach, the signing of Emmanuel Sabbi, re-signing of Brian White and the continued development of current Vancouver Whitecaps player Sebastian Berhalter.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC is the sole club with three award winners, with Atlanta United and St. Louis CITY SC each capturing two awards. Chicago Fire FC, Columbus Crew, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Minnesota United, and San Diego FC each received one award.
The winners of the Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year and Sporting Executive of the Year awards are selected by League stakeholders based on pre-defined quantitative and qualitative criteria. The winners of all remaining awards were selected through a voting process across their respective peers inclusive of MLS clubs and the League office.
2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Awards Winners
Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year - Shari Ballard, Minnesota United
Sporting Executive of the Year - Axel Schuster, Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Business Intelligence Project of the Year - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Communications Department of the Year - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Consumer Products Initiative of the Year - San Diego FC
Digital Activation of the Year - Atlanta United
Engagement and Inclusion Club of the Year - St. Louis CITY SC
Marisa Colaiano Community Impact Club of the Year - LA Galaxy
Marketing Initiative of the Year - Columbus Crew
Sponsorship Activation of the Year - LAFC
Stadium Business Initiative of the Year - Chicago Fire FC
Ticket Sales Initiative of the Year - Atlanta United
Youth Fan Engagement Initiative of the Year - St. Louis CITY SC
