MLS Announces 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Awards Winners

ATLANTA - Major League Soccer announced today the winners of its year-end awards recognizing clubs and executives for outstanding contributions throughout the 2025 season. Atlanta United was one of three MLS clubs to win multiple awards, winning the league's Digital Activation of the Year for its "We Love the A" campaign and the league's Ticket Sales Initiative of the Year for its "College Packages" program.

The winners of the Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year and Sporting Executive of the Year awards are selected by League stakeholders based on pre-defined quantitative and qualitative criteria. The winners of all remaining awards were selected through a voting process across their respective peers inclusive of MLS clubs and the League office.

Shari Ballard, Minnesota United's Chief Executive Officer, has been named Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year. Axel Schuster, Vancouver Whitecaps FC's CEO and Sporting Director, has been named Sporting Executive of the Year.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC was the sole club with three award winners, with Atlanta United and St. Louis CITY SC each capturing two awards. Chicago Fire FC, Columbus Crew, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Minnesota United, and San Diego FC each received one award.

2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Awards Winners

Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year - Shari Ballard, Minnesota United

Sporting Executive of the Year - Axel Schuster, Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Business Intelligence Project of the Year - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Communications Department of the Year - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Consumer Products Initiative of the Year - San Diego FC

Digital Activation of the Year - Atlanta United

Engagement and Inclusion Club of the Year - St. Louis CITY SC

Marisa Colaiano Community Impact Club of the Year - LA Galaxy

Marketing Initiative of the Year - Columbus Crew

Sponsorship Activation of the Year - LAFC

Stadium Business Initiative of the Year - Chicago Fire FC

Ticket Sales Initiative of the Year - Atlanta United

Youth Fan Engagement Initiative of the Year - St. Louis CITY SC







