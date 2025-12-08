MLS Announces 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Awards Winners

Published on December 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







The Columbus Crew were recognized for excellence by their peers (MLS headquarters and club representatives) for the Club's fan engagement and matchday experience efforts in 2025. As noted below, Columbus was honored with the 2026 Mark Abbott Awards "Marketing Initiative of the Year," commending the team's innovative creation, announcement, promotion and local activation of "The Goosebumps© Kit."

Additionally, through a separate awards process, the Crew were selected as the "Match Presentation Team of the Year" for the atmosphere at the stadium this year, supported by Crew fans, including the implementation of Goosebumps-inspired elements for the home opener and throughout the year, execution of specific theme nights, continued engagement with Columbus' unique gameday traditions, highlights of the local community and more.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.