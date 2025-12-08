LA Galaxy Named 2025 Community Impact Club of the Year

Published on December 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy was today honored with the 2025 Marisa Colaiano Community Impact Club of the Year award by Major League Soccer for its commitment to the Los Angeles community. The award was voted on by all 30 MLS clubs, with the finalists then reviewed by a panel of judges at the league to identify the winner based on their contributions to their communities. The honor was announced today as part of Major League Soccer's 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Awards Winners.

"The LA Galaxy is proud to be deeply rooted in Los Angeles, and winning MLS's Community Impact Club of the Year means so much to us," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy. "Our community and foundation efforts are driven by our values, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to creating lasting impact in our city and the larger Southern California community."

Here is a snapshot of the Club's impact, with more details to be shared in the release of the 2025 annual report, expected in January 2026:

800+ hours volunteered by LA Galaxy players, staff, and alumni

$2 million in monetary and in-kind donations to the Los Angeles community in support of programs for inclusion, health and education

4,000+ pounds of recyclables redeemed through California Redemption Value for new equipment for youth

56 organizations amplified and supported through collaborative efforts

Over 5,000 youth served through youth development programming

The LA Galaxy's goal in the community is to create safe spaces for people of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy and have access to the game of soccer. The award recognizes the Club's ongoing wildfire relief efforts, as well as its successful programs including the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team, its Protect the Pitch initiative, the Kick Childhood Cancer campaign, Rising Stars, and more. Some of these initiatives are highlighted below.

Fire Relief Efforts

In January 2025, Southern California was hit with a series of destructive wildfires that devastated many Galaxy fans and impacted much of the Los Angeles community. LA Galaxy, through its LA Galaxy Foundation, acted immediately in support of its community, focusing relief efforts through financial support, a supply drive, localized community service, and continued recovery efforts throughout the year.

The LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team

The LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team, presented by Herbalife, finished its 2025 season with an unbeaten record. The program brings athletes and partners together to participate in signing day, media day, nutrition training, compete in a series of matches throughout the year, and an end-of-season banquet. This year's team traveled to Miami to play against the Special Olympics Unified team at Inter Miami's first team practice facility.

Ongoing Community Programming and Support

For years, the Galaxy has honored the rich backgrounds, cultures, and experiences of its fans, staff, and players. Rooted in one of the most diverse cities in the world, the club draws strength from honoring Central American Heritage Night, Mexican American Heritage Night, Armenian Heritage Night and many more.

This year, a long-standing community partner, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN), expressed a need to support the families they serve. LA Galaxy proudly supported CARECEN and continues to honor and highlight their work at our annual Central American Heritage Night match.

The Community Partner of the Match program provides financial support and recognition to at least 17 nonprofits per season, and this year, the Club activated its relationships with partners like Herbalife, Dignity Health, City National Bank, Yaamava, and many more, to continue wildfire relief efforts, build mini pitches to expand opportunities for youth, and so much more.

The LA Galaxy community relations and foundation have three main pillars that serve as the core of the clubs granting and programming efforts:

Youth Sports: LA Galaxy is dedicated to growing the game of soccer through programming, events and resources that provide opportunities for youth to learn, play, and be exposed to the beautiful game.

Health & Wellness: The club uses soccer as an engagement tool to increase access to health and wellness resources and to ensure youth stay physically active while developing healthy minds.

Inclusion: LA Galaxy leverages soccer to unite people from all over the world and provide opportunities for the community to participate in the sport through inclusive programming and chances to watch the best in the game on the pitch.







