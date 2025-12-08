LAFC Honored by Major League Soccer as Recipient of 2025 Sponsorship Activation of the Year Award

Earlier today, Major League Soccer (MLS) announced LAFC as the recipient of the 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Award for Sponsorship Activation of the Year. The award recognizes the club's efforts to improve the fan experience for all guests attending LAFC matches, concerts, and other events at BMO Stadium. Through strategic partnerships with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and Waymo, the club integrated innovative new transportation options at the premier venue in the heart of Los Angeles.

"We're honored to be recognized for Major League Soccer's Sponsorship Activation of the Year," said LAFC Chief Business Officer Stacy Johns. "Ensuring the best possible fan experience is central to our mission, and this award reflects the strength of our partnerships with both Metro and Waymo. We're grateful for their collaboration in making it easier and more enjoyable for our supporters to get to BMO Stadium."

Launched in April of this year, LAFC and Metro teamed up to enhance the matchday experience for all ticketed guests by allowing fans of the club to enjoy a complimentary round-trip ride on Metro bus or rail. Using first-of-its-kind technology, a Metro pass was loaded directly onto the LAFC app - meaning no traffic, no parking hassles, and the opportunity to enjoy matchday to the fullest.

Also debuting in 2025 was LAFC and Waymo's partnership, highlighting a collaborative blend of technology and culture. This season, BMO Stadium became the first venue to offer a dedicated autonomous rideshare pick-up and drop-off area, redefining how guests travel to and from events. Waymo also introduced the all-new LAFC Waymo Perks program, delivering VIP experiences to Black & Gold fans while allowing them to experience the future of mobility.







