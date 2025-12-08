December 13 Open House at the Miami Freedom Park Experience Center
Published on December 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Our last MLS season at Chase Stadium has concluded in epic fashion - we're the MLS Cup champions!
As we head into our next historic chapter at Miami Freedom Park, we're hosting an Open House at the Miami Freedom Park Experience Center in Wynwood on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET, giving you the chance to discover everything you need before securing your membership. At the event, you'll view exclusive 3D models of your new home, discover your future seat, and more through our immersive experience.
Our next MLS home match will be on Saturday, April 4, at Miami Freedom Park, and the only way to ensure you'll be part of history is by securing season tickets.
RSVP TO BOOK YOUR FREE VISIT TO THE MIAMI FREEDOM PARK EXPERIENCE CENTER OPEN HOUSE
For more information about Miami Freedom Park, visit https://MiamiFreedomPark.com/.
