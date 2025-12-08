FC Cincinnati Players Head into Offseason Looking Inward and Focusing on Ways to Improve for 2026

Published on December 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







The annual tradition of exit interviews have now come and gone. Players met with the team before sitting down for one last interview with the gathered Cincinnati media, and with the 2025 season ending earlier, and in a way they surely did not want or expect, everyone is now sent into their offseason break with questions on the top of their minds. And regrets closely behind them.

There was a trend during the exit interviews that, while unsurprising, was universal. While there was a general sense of pride over the season as a whole, the brutal loss to end the year cast a shadow, making it hard to feel that in a real, genuine way right now. Everyone agreed that, with time and distance, those feelings may become easier to accept, but the sour taste of the end of 2025 is still too fresh.

"It's hard not to think about how it ended," Goalkeeper Roman Celentano summarized. "We had such a great fan base and atmosphere to support us throughout the year, and we fell short. But we'll be back at it next year."

It is still early in the offseason, but even just one week after these exit interviews, it feels like things are speeding up quickly. Roster decisions were made, clarifying the 2026 roster and bringing the group to a slim 20 (21 with loans), with several other decisions still to be made. The MLS Cup has now been handed out, meaning all 30 teams are in offseason mode, and there is just over a month before preseason kicks off. So, things will have to happen fast.

The lingering feeling of disappointment from the end of the season may not be wanted, but several players indicated it could be useful. No one wanted to end the season the way they did, but given the circumstances, some speculated it could help with clarifying the vision for the future.

For example, most players indicated they will take the offseason slowly and use, at the very least, the first few weeks before the holidays to rest and prepare for another year. That is part of "the plan," so to speak. But once that's over, the ramp-up for preseason will be intense, because everyone wants to be able to hit the ground running in 2026.

One element of exit interviews the players had with the club was with the sports science team, and developing a plan for the next month or so. Kévin Denkey, Nick Hagglund, and Matt Miazga (somewhat) shared some of the themes of their plan, which can be helpful in furthering this point. Denkey, known for his rigour and commitment to his physical fitness, shared that part of his plan for this offseason is finding ways to continue that routine while also reducing stress on his body and allowing for rejuvenation. But as the season gets closer, that plan will intensify.

Nick Hagglund, who has a slightly different situation where he has had a season of injury returns and recoveries, will be more concerned with maintenance and preparing himself to be at his top form before preseason. He, though, was most excited about the prospect of spending a true offseason with his family, uninjured, and the mental positives that will bring him. That element really can't be overstated or fully appreciated by the public but is invaluable to player well-being, even if it may not be tangibly measurable by "science."

A similar situation is Pavel Bucha, who did not specifically share his offseason workout regimen but did share with FCCincinnati.com that he and his family would be spending the holidays in the Czech Republic. A valuable time away from the hustle and bustle of his "work" where he can spend time with his young son, wife and extended family and recharge his mental battery. Which he says will allow him to come back and focus on "work" more effectively in the new year. Who can't relate to that?

"Everybody feels good about me living here and playing football here," Bucha said of being able to visit home this offseason. "That brings peace to my inner world, and then I'm able to perform at the highest level."

Bucha took a plan with him, provided by the team, and, like others, his plan involves resting his body (and mind) before positioning himself to go full force again in 2026.

While he didn't do a full interview due to timing issues, Matt Miazga shared that his offseason will be about continuing his rehab and finishing that in Cincinnati before even considering taking off for the holiday season. That means his "2025" isn't quite over, but it positions him best to be ready for preseason.

All similar, but uniquely suited for each athlete. That can be further extrapolated to the rest of the squad.

Those kinds of plans, though, are admittedly less motivated by defeat. But for many, those plans were part of a larger goal. A goal of stepping up to do more and be better in 2026.

Taking the Next Steps

Denkey, for example, opened his exit interview first by acknowledging the disappointment of the year, but then quickly turned to identifying ways in which he is looking to elevate himself, and therefore the team, for 2026.

"They were happy with the season. I'm also happy, but we all knew I can do better," Denkey said of his meeting with FCC leadership. "And I always want to do better."

"I know I had 16 goals, goals in Concacaf, however many assists, but saying all that, I can do better," Denkey continued. "It's a good thing. Now that I know the league, I adapt well, I'm in America. I know the city, I will come back better and ready for the next season."

"I feel like I'm still not where I need to be as a goalkeeper," Roman Celentano added to that same effect. "I feel like (my game) grew... kind of elevated, but I still have a lot to improve. So we'll just keep going."

The Togolese striker specifically highlighted some places he's looking to improve, including using a better developed relationship with his teammates to improve in 2026 and helping to find ways to get the ball in dangerous spots in the box more often so he can do what he does best, which is score goals. But his general tenor was that of someone who believes in working on both team-based and individual solutions. Finding ways to improve his own approach that helps the team the most effectively.

"When I came, I said I wanted to win the Golden Boot. I'm saying it again now, but it is different now," Denkey explained. "I know more about my teammate. I know more (about) where I am, so of course, I will come back next season to do better, for sure.

"I came here for a mission. I came to do something...to win. We didn't win," Denkey continued. "But I think we're all trying. Nobody here wants to (lose). So we just need to find the right way together and get there."

Continuing improvement, even if there was individual success, was on everyone's mind. Denkey said it off the top, and Evander was another who highlighted that mindset, taking it as a "challenge" for next season to continue to be better so as to help the team. The 2025 MLS MVP finalist set club records and personal bests for goals and goal contributions this season, but was disappointed with his debut playoff performance.

"I would challenge myself to be better than I was this year," Evander said as to what he'd like to change for 2026. "All the goals, all the assists, all the games I was playing... I am trying to challenge myself to improve my numbers for next year...I wanted to be better in these playoffs. I think I didn't play my best. I was not, I would say, 100% involved there. "

"(So), win a title next year, that's what I'm gonna challenge myself with," Evander added. "I always want to be better than I was the previous year, and it's not going to be different next year."

Looking Inwards

Part of where FC Cincinnati players left the 2025 season seemed to be with a sense of responsibility to go for more. Many, while proud of 2025, see it as necessary to return in 2026 with a different approach or greater intensity to not only play individually at a higher level, but also help the team reach something more.

"This is gonna help prepare us for next season," Evander said. "I think the mentality was there. The mentality of the players, the coaches, and the staff as well. I think all of us wanted to win something this season. Unfortunately, it's heartbreak when you don't, but this is gonna help us."

"Of course, this is not the way we wanted to end the season with this group, with this club," the Brazilian MVP finalist continued. "But it's time now to recharge everything and prepare, because I think next year is going to be a year that (comes with) even more hunger and desire to win."

FC Cincinnati now have just over a month of true offseason before they regather and prepare for 2026 at preseason in January. For the players, it is a time to recharge, as Evander said, but for the rest of the organization, there is a somewhat consolidated schedule to make those preparations.

Free Agency opens on Wednesday, December 11, and the first round of the Re-Entry draft follows that on Thursday. The MLS SuperDraft happens just a week after that, and all of a sudden, we are at Christmas and New Year's. Before you blink, it will be the first week of January, and FCC players will be back in Cincy for physicals and such before the annual trip to Clearwater, Florida.

FC Cincinnati's front office will be working throughout that time to prepare the roster, which currently has approximately 9 open spots for the start of 2026. How much change will come on that side of the game? We will just have to wait and see, but with so many open spots, it will be a busy offseason either way.

But while all that sorts itself out, FCC players are doing all they can this December - taking this time to reflect on 2025 and see what they can bring to 2026 to do better.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.