Inter Miami CF Announces 2025 Roster Decisions

Published on December 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release









Inter Miami CF huddle

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today the roster decisions following the conclusion of its 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign.

Players With Guaranteed Contracts (already under contract) for 2026: Noah Allen, Tomás Avilés, Israel Boatwright, Yannick Bright, Maximiliano Falcón, Ian Fray, Tyler Hall, Gonzalo Luján, Lionel Messi, Santiago Morales, David Ruiz, Mateo Silvetti, Telasco Segovia, and Óscar Ustari

Contract Options Exercised: Rodrigo De Paul

Contract Options Declined: Fafa Picault, William Yarbrough

Out of Contract: Ryan Sailor

Loan Expired: Marcelo Weigandt

*The Club is in ongoing negotiations with Allen Obando (loan expired), Rocco Rios Novo (loan expired), Luis Suárez (out of contract), Baltasar Rodriguez (loan expired) and Tadeo Allende (loan expired). Additionally, the Club recently announced a new contract for defender Ian Fray.

