Leo Messi Named MVP, Jordi Alba Named Defensive MVP as Inter Miami CF Announces Club Awards

Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF announced today that captain Leo Messi and defender Jordi Alba have been named the Club's 2025 Most Valuable Players, with Messi claiming Most Valuable Player honors and Alba recognized as the Defensive Player of the Year.

Leo Messi - Most Valuable Player of the Year

After yet another historic campaign, one in which Inter Miami lifted its first-ever MLS Cup, the Club has named Leo Messi its 2025 Most Valuable of the Year in recognition of his continued impact throughout the season.

Messi made league history once again, becoming the first player in Major League Soccer to win the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player award in back-to-back seasons. The Argentine legend led the scoring charts, netting 29 goals and recording 48 total goal contributions during the regular season to claim the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi.

Messi's historical regular season finished with 48 goal contributions (29 goals, 19 assists) across 28 matches in 2025, the second-most in a single season in league history, including at least three contributions in nine matches - also a league record. He is the only player in league history to record at least 36 goal contributions in a season multiple times (2024, 2025) and is the second player in MLS annals to lead the league in both goals scored (29) and assists (19), joining Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco in 2015 (22 goals, 16 assists).

Beyond league play, Messi added 11 more goal contributions (eight goals, three assists) across all other competitions, including a goal in the FIFA Club World Cup, five goals and an assist in the Concacaf Champions Cup, and two goals and two assists in the Leagues Cup.

Jordi Alba - Defensive Player of the Year

Jordi Alba has been named Inter Miami CF's 2025 Defensive Player of the Year. In what marked the final season of his illustrious professional career, the Spanish defender played an instrumental role in the Club's historic achievements: winning its first MLS Cup, reaching a second Leagues Cup final in three years, advancing to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals for the first time, and delivering a standout run at the FIFA Club World Cup, where Inter Miami became the first Concacaf club to defeat a UEFA opponent (FC Porto) in an official competition.

Alba concluded his final season with a remarkable 31 goal contributions (8 goals, 23 assists) across 52 appearances, his most productive attacking season as a professional.

The left back also earned multiple recognitions throughout the campaign, including four selections to the MLS Team of the Matchday, tying Tadeo Allende for the second-most TOTM honors this season, behind only Messi's 12.

Since joining Inter Miami CF in 2023, Jordi has been an important part of the Club's journey, bringing his trademark speed, accuracy, and winning mindset to the left side. His experience and leadership have played a big role on and off the field, helping the team win the Supporters' Shield, Leagues Cup, and MLS Cup.







