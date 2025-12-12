FC Cincinnati Re-Sign Defender Alvas Powell
Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have re-signed defender Alvas Powell to a contract through the 2026 season, with an option through June 2027, the club announced today. Powell, 31, has made the fifth-most appearances in club history (142).
"Alvas' experience and versatility have been so important to our group," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He's a relentless worker, an excellent teammate, and a big part of our success these past seasons. We're happy to welcome him back."
Powell made 34 appearances in all competitions in 2025 for FC Cincinnati. This past season, the Jamaican international surpassed his career total games played with Portland Timbers (138), making FC Cincinnati the most-tenured club in his professional career.
"I'm really happy to stay in Cincinnati," said Powell. "I'm proud to play for this club and it's an honor to fight for these fans. I look forward to getting back to work next season."
Next season will mark Powell's sixth season with FC Cincinnati. His career with FC Cincinnati began in the club's 2019 inaugural MLS season and he is one of two players (Nick Hagglund) on the club's active roster to have been part of the club's first MLS season. Powell rejoined Cincinnati ahead of the 2022 season and has been a versatile contributor to the Cincinnati defense since.
TRANSACTION: On December 12, 2025, FC Cincinnati re-sign Alvas Powell to a contract through 2026, with an option through June 2027.
Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.
Major League Soccer Stories from December 12, 2025
- Match Schedule Set for LAFC's First Two Rounds of Concacaf Champions Cup - Los Angeles FC
- Dates and Times Announced for Inter Miami CF's 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Fixtures - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC to Host Pumas UNAM on February 3 in Round One Concacaf Champions Cup Match at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati's Round One Concacaf Champions Cup Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Announces Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Schedule - Nashville SC
- LA Galaxy to Play San Miguelito in CCC on February 19 and February 25, Club to Participate in CVI - LA Galaxy
- MLS Cup Delivers Record Viewership and Social Engagement - MLS
- Three CF Montréal Defenders Called up by Canada U20 Team - Club de Foot Montreal
- Leo Messi Named MVP, Jordi Alba Named Defensive MVP as Inter Miami CF Announces Club Awards - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Re-Sign Defender Alvas Powell - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC and Saint Luke's Team Up - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Cincinnati Trigger Purchase Option, Acquire Ayoub Jabbari from Grenoble - FC Cincinnati
- Purple Pride 5K, Presented by Once Upon a Coconut, Returns to Inter&Co Stadium on February 7 - Orlando City SC
- Revolution Defender Mamadou Fofana Called up to Mali National Team - New England Revolution
- Nominate a Deserving Individual Making an Impact in the St. Louis Community for St. Louis CITY SC and Enterprise Mobility's Exceptional Neighbor Program - St. Louis City SC
- Road to Glory: MLS Cup Champions' Historic 2025 Season in Review - Inter Miami CF
- Teenage Hadebe Named to Zimbabwean Roster for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati's Round One Concacaf Champions Cup Schedule Announced
- FC Cincinnati Re-Sign Defender Alvas Powell
- FC Cincinnati Trigger Purchase Option, Acquire Ayoub Jabbari from Grenoble
- Teenage Hadebe Named to Zimbabwean Roster for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
- Assistant Coach Dominic Kinnear to Depart FC Cincinnati