FC Cincinnati Re-Sign Defender Alvas Powell

Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have re-signed defender Alvas Powell to a contract through the 2026 season, with an option through June 2027, the club announced today. Powell, 31, has made the fifth-most appearances in club history (142).

"Alvas' experience and versatility have been so important to our group," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He's a relentless worker, an excellent teammate, and a big part of our success these past seasons. We're happy to welcome him back."

Powell made 34 appearances in all competitions in 2025 for FC Cincinnati. This past season, the Jamaican international surpassed his career total games played with Portland Timbers (138), making FC Cincinnati the most-tenured club in his professional career.

"I'm really happy to stay in Cincinnati," said Powell. "I'm proud to play for this club and it's an honor to fight for these fans. I look forward to getting back to work next season."

Next season will mark Powell's sixth season with FC Cincinnati. His career with FC Cincinnati began in the club's 2019 inaugural MLS season and he is one of two players (Nick Hagglund) on the club's active roster to have been part of the club's first MLS season. Powell rejoined Cincinnati ahead of the 2022 season and has been a versatile contributor to the Cincinnati defense since.

TRANSACTION: On December 12, 2025, FC Cincinnati re-sign Alvas Powell to a contract through 2026, with an option through June 2027.

