LA Galaxy to Play San Miguelito in CCC on February 19 and February 25, Club to Participate in CVI

Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy will face Sporting San Miguelito in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup (CCC), playing a home-and-away match with the winner moving on to the Round of 16. The Galaxy will travel to Panama for their first CCC match on Thursday Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. PT, and host Sporting San Miguelita at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. PT.

In 2025, the LA Galaxy earned a bye to the Round of 16 as MLS Cup champions, facing C.D. Herediano (Costa Rica) before advancing to the Quarterfinals, where the Galaxy were eliminated by Tigres UANL 3-2 on aggregate. The Galaxy won their one (1) CCC title in 2000. Since then, just one other MLS club has won the tournament, with the Seattle Sounders taking the title in 2022.

As a result of the Galaxy's selection in the Concacaf Champions Cup Draw, the club will join MLS and NWSL clubs at AEG's Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio, Calif. Passes to the Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) are on sale now and the match schedule will be released next week. For more information on passes and match schedule, visit www.coachellavalleyinvitational.com.

The LA Galaxy Foundation Golf Tournament will return to the Coachella Valley on Friday, February 6th at Desert Willow Golf Resort. The event will give fans an opportunity to hit the links alongside LA Galaxy Players, Coaches, and Alumni while enjoying premium giveaways, games, and prizes. To participate, please visit www.lagalaxy.com/golf.

To Purchase Tickets for Feb. 25:

Tickets for the home match on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. PT will go on sale Monday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. PT. For presale access, sign up at lagalaxy.com/weekly.

LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members are able to purchase additional single-game tickets to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One at special Member rates via FanAccount.

2026 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships are still available for purchase. For more information, fans can visit lagalaxy.com/seasontickets or call 877-3GALAXY (877-342-5299) and press 2 when prompted. LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships include all LA Galaxy home games during the 2026 regular season as well as the LA Galaxy's first 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup home match. Additionally,2026 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships offer fans access to the best seats and rates, an Apple TV subscription, a flexible payment plan, and exclusive events featuring LA Galaxy players and alumni.

American Express® Card Members have early access to purchase LA Galaxy single-game tickets via AXS.com before the general public on Monday, December 15 from 10 a.m. PT until 12:59 p.m. PT, while supplies last. Terms apply and more details coming soon.







