Nashville SC Announces Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Schedule
Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club and Concacaf announced today the schedule for its Round One home and away series against 2025 Canadian Premier League Champion Atlético Ottawa in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup (CCC). The Boys in Gold will face Ottawa at Hamilton Stadium in Hamilton, Ontario for the first leg on Tuesday, Feb. 17 and host the second leg at GEODIS Park on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. CT. Ticket information for Champions Cup matches at GEODIS Park for Season Ticket Members and the general public will be announced in early January.
Leg One: Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. CT at Atlético Ottawa (Hamilton Stadium)
Leg Two: Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park
If Nashville SC advances, it will host Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16 at GEODIS Park on Wednesday, March 11 and visit Miami for the second leg on Wednesday, March 18.
Nashville SC, which is one of only nine MLS teams to appear in the CCC in at least two of the last three seasons, qualified for its second Champions Cup by defeating Austin FC in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and winning the first major professional sports championship in Tennessee history.
The 27-club competition, which debuted in 1962, will follow a direct elimination knockout stage format spanning five rounds. Participating clubs qualified for the Champions Cup through regional cup competitions in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, along with domestic leagues and Cups in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
2026 Concacaf Champions Cup schedule:
Round One: Feb. 3-5 (Week 1), 10-12 (Week 2), 17-19 (Week 3) and 24-26 (Week 4)
Round of 16: March 10-12 (First Legs) and 17-19 (Second Legs)
Quarterfinals: April 7-9 (First Legs) and 14-16 (Second Legs)
Semifinals: April 28-30 (First Legs) and May 5-7 (Second Legs)
Final: May 30 (Single Leg)
Participating Clubs:
US Open Cup (1): Nashville SC (USA)
Canadian Championship (1): Vancouver FC (CAN)
Canadian Premier League (2): Atlético Ottawa (CAN), Forge FC (CAN)
Concacaf Caribbean Cup (3): Defence Force FC (TRI), Mount Pleasant FC (JAM), O&M FC (DOM)
Concacaf Central American Cup (6): Club Olimpia Deportivo (HON), CSD Xelajú M.C. (GUA), CS Cartaginés (CRC), LD Alajuelense (CRC), Real CD España (HON), Sporting San Miguelito (PAN)
Leagues Cup (2): LA Galaxy (USA), Seattle Sounders FC (USA)
Liga MX (6): CF Monterrey (MEX), Club América (MEX), Cruz Azul (MEX), Deportivo Toluca FC (MEX), Pumas UNAM (MEX), Tigres UNAL (MEX)
MLS (6): FC Cincinnati (USA), Inter Miami CF (USA), Los Angeles FC (USA), Philadelphia Union (USA), San Diego FC (USA), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (USA)
