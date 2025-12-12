Revolution Defender Mamadou Fofana Called up to Mali National Team

Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution defender Mamadou Fofana has been called up by the Mali Men's National Team ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco. Fofana and Mali will face Comoros, Morocco, and Zambia in Group A action.

The center back owns 49 appearances, including 44 matches started, with one goal scored for his native Mali. The 27-year-old most recently suited up for a friendly match against Jordan on November 18. Fofana also logged four starts for Mali during FIFA World Cup Qualifying Matches in September and October.

In his debut campaign with New England, Fofana started all 30 of his games played. The central defender featured in the starting lineup for all 10 of the Revolution's shutouts in 2025, marking the fifth time in club history that New England recorded 10-or-more clean sheets in a single season.

MAMADOU FOFANA

Mali

2025 AFCON Group Stage

December 22 vs. Zambia

Mohammed V Stadium - Casablanca, Morocco

9:00 a.m. ET

December 26 vs. Morocco

Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium - Rabat, Morocco

3:00 p.m. ET

December 29 vs. Comoros

Mohammed V Stadium - Casablanca, Morocco

2:00 p.m. ET







