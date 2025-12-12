Revolution Defender Mamadou Fofana Called up to Mali National Team
Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution defender Mamadou Fofana has been called up by the Mali Men's National Team ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco. Fofana and Mali will face Comoros, Morocco, and Zambia in Group A action.
The center back owns 49 appearances, including 44 matches started, with one goal scored for his native Mali. The 27-year-old most recently suited up for a friendly match against Jordan on November 18. Fofana also logged four starts for Mali during FIFA World Cup Qualifying Matches in September and October.
In his debut campaign with New England, Fofana started all 30 of his games played. The central defender featured in the starting lineup for all 10 of the Revolution's shutouts in 2025, marking the fifth time in club history that New England recorded 10-or-more clean sheets in a single season.
MAMADOU FOFANA
Mali
2025 AFCON Group Stage
December 22 vs. Zambia
Mohammed V Stadium - Casablanca, Morocco
9:00 a.m. ET
December 26 vs. Morocco
Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium - Rabat, Morocco
3:00 p.m. ET
December 29 vs. Comoros
Mohammed V Stadium - Casablanca, Morocco
2:00 p.m. ET
Major League Soccer Stories from December 12, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Trigger Purchase Option, Acquire Ayoub Jabbari from Grenoble - FC Cincinnati
- Purple Pride 5K, Presented by Once Upon a Coconut, Returns to Inter&Co Stadium on February 7 - Orlando City SC
- Revolution Defender Mamadou Fofana Called up to Mali National Team - New England Revolution
- Nominate a Deserving Individual Making an Impact in the St. Louis Community for St. Louis CITY SC and Enterprise Mobility's Exceptional Neighbor Program - St. Louis City SC
- Road to Glory: MLS Cup Champions' Historic 2025 Season in Review - Inter Miami CF
- Teenage Hadebe Named to Zimbabwean Roster for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution Defender Mamadou Fofana Called up to Mali National Team
- New England Revolution Announce Two Additions to Coaching Staff
- Revolution to Compete in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 26, 2025
- New England Revolution Announce Year-End Roster Moves