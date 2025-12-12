FC Cincinnati Trigger Purchase Option, Acquire Ayoub Jabbari from Grenoble

CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have acquired Moroccan forward Ayoub Jabbari from French club Grenoble after triggering the purchase option in his loan, the club announced today. Jabbari has signed a contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

Jabbari, 25, made eight appearances for Cincinnati after being acquired on loan in August's Secondary Transfer Window. He made three appearances for the Orange and Blue in the MLS Cup Playoffs, coming on a substitute in Games 2 and 3 of the Round One Best-of-3 series against the Columbus Crew as well as the Eastern Conference Semifinal against Inter Miami CF.

"We're excited to bring Ayoub back in 2026," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He's a strong, dynamic forward, and his ability to stretch defenses and hold up play are important qualities for our group. We look forward to his continued progression with the club next season."

The 6-foot-4-inch forward made his professional debut in February 2020 for French club SM Caen B. He spent his youth career with AS FAR in his hometown of Rabat, Morocco and has made nearly 100 professional appearances in Europe.

TRANSACTION: On December 12, 2025, FC Cincinnati acquire Ayoub Jabbari from French club Grenoble after triggering the purchase option in his loan. FC Cincinnati have signed Jabbari to a contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.







