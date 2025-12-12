Three CF Montréal Defenders Called up by Canada U20 Team
Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal defenders Aleksandr Guboglo and Félix Samson, in addition to Academy defender Josh-Duc Nteziryayo, are among 23 players named today to Canada's U20 roster ahead of two international friendlies in Costa Rica later this month.
Canada's U20 side will face host country Costa Rica on both Thursday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 21, at FCRF-Plycem Complex in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The matches are being held in preparation for the 2026 Concacaf U20 qualifiers in February, which will serve as qualification for the Concacaf U20 Championship.
February's Concacaf U20 Championship is being held to ultimately decide Concacaf's entrants for the 2027 FIFA U20 World Cup which is being held in Azerbaijan. Los Angeles' 2028 Summer Olympic Games' entrants will also be determined by way of the tournament.
An Academy product, Guboglo signed his first professional contract in Feb., 2025, and appeared in 23 MLS games with the Club this past season.
Samson, who joined the Academy in 2023, signed his first professional contract last month. Both he and Nteziryayo, a product of the Pre-Academy, spent the past season playing for CF Montréal's U18 team in MLS NEXT.
Guboglo and Samson were first called up to the Canadian National Team in Aug., 2025. The call up for Nteziryayo is his third. He most recently participated in the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar in November.
