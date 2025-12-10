CF Montréal Acquires Brayan Vera from Real Salt Lake

Published on December 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday that it has acquired defender Brayan Vera from Real Salt Lake. In return, the Club has traded $700,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM), $500,000 in 2027 GAM and a conditional $350,000 in additional GAM. Vera has since been signed by the Club to a contract through the end of the 2027-28 campaign with team-options included for each of the following two seasons.

"We're very pleased to welcome Brayan Vera to the Club," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "He's a strong defender who has routinely showcased his skillset throughout his time in the MLS, primarily due to his ability to win duels and with the quality of his initial ball distribution. His experience should strengthen our defensive foundation. We're confident that he will quickly become an important component within the team's rebuild."

Born in San Luis, Columbia, Vera joined Real Salt Lake in February 2023. Over three seasons in Utah, the Colombian featured in 75 MLS games which included 71 starts, 6,135 minutes, six goals and three assists. In MLS Cup playoff action, Vera clocked 421 minutes over five matches (including five starts) while helping RSL reach the post-season in each of three campaigns with the club. He also participated in last season's Concacaf Champions Cup in addition to the Leagues Cup in each of the past three years.

Vera began his professional career in his native Columbia with Leones in 2019 before moving to Italy and spending playing time with both U.S. Lecce (Serie A), where he made one start over eight appearances in 2020, and Cosenza (Serie B) where he made 22 appearances in 2021-22.

His move to Italy was preceded by a season over which he made 13 appearances with Columbia's U-20 national team while helping his home country reach the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinals where Columbia was ultimately ousted by eventual tournament champion Ukraine.

Vera returned to Columbia by way of loan transfer from U.S. Lecce to América de Cali in March, 2022, and ultimately made 28 appearances over two seasons with the Columbian Primera A side. He signed a three-year contract with Real Salt Lake on Feb. 13, 2023, following permanent transfer from América de Cali.

On the international stage, Vera holds two caps for Columbia's national team having made his debut for the Columbian senior squad on Dec. 10, 2023, in a friendly against Venezuela's U-23 side.

Transaction: CF Montréal acquires Brayan Vera from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $700,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM), $500,000 in 2027 GAM and a conditional $350,000 in additional GAM.

BRAYAN VERA

Position: Defender

Height: 5'11

Weight: 170 lbs

Birthdate: Jan. 15, 1999

Birthplace: San Luis, Colombia

Last Club: Real Salt Lake

Acquisition date: Dec. 10, 2025







