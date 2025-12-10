Atlanta United Signs Santiago Pita to Homegrown Contract

Published on December 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has signed Santiago Pita to a Homegrown contract for the 2026 MLS season, with club options through 2029. The midfielder signs from the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate and was a member of the U-18 Academy team during the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season.

"Santiago is a technically savvy player who can play as an attacking midfielder or on the wing," said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson. "He was a standout player in his first professional season with ATL UTD 2, and we believe he can become a key contributor to our First Team as he continues to develop."

With ATL UTD 2, Pita started 10 of his 12 games played after becoming a regular starter in the second half of the MLS NEXT Pro season. The 18-year-old scored twice and added two assists in 2025. With the U-18 Academy team in the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season, Pita totaled 1,857 minutes while scoring four goals and adding four assists. In the Generation adidas Cup, the midfielder scored once and assisted once to help the team finish in the final four of the tournament. Prior to arriving in Atlanta, Pita played for Weston FC, led by Boys Technical Director Luis Mendoza, in Weston, Fla.

Pita is internationally eligible for the United States, Venezuela and Portugal, and has represented the U.S. and Venezuela on the youth level. With the U.S. U-18 National Team, Pita scored in the final of the UEFA Friendship Cup this past June, where he won the tournament alongside First Team teammates Dominik Chong Qui and Kaiden Moore. Since becoming eligible for the U.S. U-19 National Team, the Miami-native has been called up once in the 2025 November FIFA Window. With La Vinotinto, Pita represented the U-20 Youth National Team once in the 2025 July FIFA Window and has scored once in three appearances.

Player Profile

Name: Santiago Pita

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-8

Birthdate: June 1, 2007 (18)

Birthplace: Weston, Fla.

Citizenship: United States, Venezuela, Portugal

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Santiago Pita to a Homegrown contract for the 2026 season with options through 2029 on Dec. 10, 2025.

Atlanta United roster (as of Dec. 10, 2025)

Goalkeepers (1): Jayden Hibbert

Defenders (7): Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore**

Midfielders (12): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera*, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita**, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

* On loan with Millonarios F.C. (through June 30, 2026)

** Homegrown Player effective Jan. 1, 2026

^ On loan from Getafe (through June 30, 2026)







