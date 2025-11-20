Atlanta United's 2026 Major League Soccer Schedule Announced

ATLANTA - Major League Soccer today announced the complete 2026 MLS regular season schedule. Apple TV, the exclusive global home for all MLS live matches beginning in 2026, will stream every match of the regular season, the annual Leagues Cup tournament, the MLS All-Star Game, the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and other content with no blackouts.

Atlanta United will be featured nationally on five occasions in 2026 across FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes, and will appear on Apple TV's Sunday Night Soccer twice. All the club's matches will be broadcasted on its English and Spanish radio partners, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game and La Mejor, respectively.

Atlanta will begin the 2026 campaign with two consecutive road matches, including the club's season-opening matchup at FC Cincinnati on Feb. 21 (4:30 p.m., FOX). From March 7 - April 22, the 5-Stripes will play six-out-of-seven matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, highlighted by the home opener on March 7 (7 p.m.) against Real Salt Lake, and nationally televised contests against Philadelphia (March 14, 3 p.m., FOX) and New England (April 22, 7:30 p.m., FS1).

Atlanta makes its first visit north of the border on April 25 (4:30 p.m.) to take on Toronto FC before returning to host CF Montréal on May 2 (7:30 p.m.) and LA Galaxy on May 9 (7:30 p.m.). The club will travel to Orlando on May 16 (7:30 p.m.) and visit Columbus for its only Sunday road match of the season (May 24, 5 p.m., Sunday Night Soccer) before the league pauses for FIFA World Cup 2026. MLS will take a break from games, allowing participating players, host venues, and fans to enjoy a full month of World Cup action.

Following the break, the team will play four consecutive away matches from July 17 - Aug. 1, headlined by back-to-back national television matchups against Nashville (July 17, 8 p.m., FOX) and Charlotte (July 22, 8 p.m., FS1). Atlanta will play five games in August, welcoming Red Bull New York (Aug. 15), Sporting Kansas City (Aug. 23, Sunday Night Soccer) and Charlotte FC (Aug. 29) to town, while traveling to Philadelphia (Aug. 1) and Minnesota (Aug. 19).

In September, Atlanta will take on both Florida MLS clubs over the course of five days when it visits Inter Miami CF for a Labor Day Weekend matchup on Sept. 5 (7:30 p.m.), before hosting Orlando City SC on Sept. 9 (7:30 p.m.). September also features the club's final slate of consecutive road matches (D.C. United, Sept. 12 and Portland, Sept. 19) and a home matchup against NYCFC (Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m.).

Atlanta hosts three contests in October - Cincinnati (Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m.), Miami (Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.) and Chicago (Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.) - and travels for road battles against Montréal (Oct. 14) and NYCFC (Oct. 28). The 5-Stripes will host Toronto on Nov. 1 (4:30 p.m.) to close out the home schedule before the Decision Day road finale versus Red Bull New York on Nov. 7 (4 p.m.).

Following Decision Day 2026 on Nov. 7, the league will observe the November FIFA window before beginning one month of uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action, culminating in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The complete postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

Season Tickets and Multi-Match Packages are available now online or by calling 470-341-1500. Single Match Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1, while Group Tickets and Premium Suite Rentals will go on sale tomorrow, Nov. 21.

ATLANTA UNITED 2026 MLS SCHEDULE, PRESENTED BY DELTA AIR LINES:

(all matches to be broadcasted on Apple TV)

Date Opponent Time (ET)

Sat., Feb. 21, 2026 @ FC Cincinnati 4:30 PM

Sat., Feb. 28, 2026 @ San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 PM

Sat., March 7, 2026 Real Salt Lake 7:30 PM

Sat., March 14, 2026 Philadelphia Union 3:00 PM

Sat., March 21, 2026 D.C. United 7:30 PM

Sat. April 4, 2026 Columbus Crew 7:30 PM

Sat., April 11, 2026 @ Chicago Fire FC 8:30 PM

Sat., April 18, 2026 Nashville SC 7:30 PM

Wed., April 22, 2026 New England Revolution 7:30 PM

Sat., April 25, 2026 @ Toronto FC TBD

Sat., May 2, 2026 CF Montréal 7:30 PM

Sat., May 9, 2026 LA Galaxy 7:30 PM

Sat., May 16, 2026 @ Orlando City SC 7:30 PM

Sun., May 24, 2026 @ Columbus Crew 5:00 PM

Fri., July 17, 2026 @ Nashville SC 8:00 PM

Wed., July 22, 2026 @ Charlotte FC 8:00 PM

Sat., July 25, 2026 @ New England Revolution 7:30 PM

Sat., Aug. 1, 2026 @ Philadelphia Union 7:30 PM

Sat., Aug. 15, 2026 Red Bull New York 7:30 PM

Wed., Aug. 19, 2026 @ Minnesota United FC 8:30 PM

Sun., Aug. 23, 2026 Sporting Kansas City 7:00 PM

Sat., Aug. 29, 2026 Charlotte FC 7:30 PM

Sat., Sept. 5, 2026 @ Inter Miami CF 7:30 PM

Wed., Sept. 9, 2026 Orlando City SC 7:30 PM

Sat., Sept. 12, 2026 @ D.C. United 7:30 PM

Sat., Sept. 19, 2026 @ Portland Timbers 10:30 PM

Sat., Sept. 26, 2026 NYCFC 7:30 PM

Sat., Oct. 10, 2026 FC Cincinnati 7:30 PM

Wed., Oct. 14, 2026 @ CF Montréal 7:30 PM

Sat., Oct. 17, 2026 Inter Miami CF 7:30 PM

Sat., Oct. 24, 2026 Chicago Fire FC 7:30 PM

Wed., Oct. 28, 2026 @ NYCFC 7:30 PM

Sun., Nov. 1, 2026 Toronto FC 4:30 PM

Sat, Nov. 7, 2026 @ Red Bull New York 4:00 PM







