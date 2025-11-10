Five Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for November FIFA Window

November 10, 2025

ATLANTA - Five Atlanta United players received call-ups from their respective national teams for the Nov. 10-18 FIFA window including Miguel Almirón, Dominik Chong Qui, Ronald Hernández, Alexey Miranchuk and Bartosz Slisz.

Additionally, Cooper Sanchez was previously called up and is currently with the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup taking place in Qatar from Nov. 3-27. The U.S. team currently sits atop Group I on six points and has already secured a spot in the Round of 32 ahead of its final group stage match against Czechia on Nov. 11.

Almirón returns to the national team after helping Paraguay clinch its first FIFA World Cup appearance since 2010 in September. Paraguay will face the United States on Nov. 15 and Mexico on Nov. 18. Almirón has started 64 of his 71 appearances for Paraguay and recorded nine goals and six assists since his debut on Sept. 9, 2015.

Chong Qui will join the U.S. U-19s in Wrexham, Wales to participate in the UEFA U-19 Youth Tournament from Nov. 10-18. The U.S. will play Germany on Nov. 12, Wales on Nov. 15 and Japan on Nov. 18.

Hernández will join Venezuela for two friendlies against Australia on Nov. 14 and Canada on Nov. 18 The defender has tallied one goal and three assists in 34 matches with La Vinotinto.

Miranchuk returns to Russia's National Team for two home friendlies against Peru on Nov. 12 and Chile on Nov. 15. The midfielder has made 49 appearances and scored 10 goals for the national team since his debut in 2015.

Slisz joins Poland for a pair of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at home against the Netherlands on Nov. 14 and at Malta on Nov. 17. Poland sits in second place in Group G on 13 points through six matches. The defensive midfielder has started each of the last four qualifiers and totaled 20 appearances and one goal with Poland since his debut in 2021.







