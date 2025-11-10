Seven FC Cincinnati Players Called up During November FIFA International Window

Published on November 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seven FC Cincinnati players have been selected to their respective national team rosters for the upcoming November FIFA International window, four at the senior level: Roman Celentano and Miles Robinson (United States), Ender Echenique (Venezuela), Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe) and three at the youth level: Gerardo Valenzuela (U21 United States), Stefan Chirila (U19 Romania) and Samuel Gidi (U21 Slovakia).

The seven players will represent the Orange and Blue on the international stage for the November window which runs from November 10-18.

Celentano, Robinson and the USMNT convene for a training camp in Philadelphia ahead of two matches against 2026 World Cup-bound opponents Paraguay at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania (Saturday, Nov. 15 - 5 p.m. ET) and Uruguay at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa (Tuesday, Nov. 18 - 7 p.m. ET). Both games broadcast live on TNT and streamed on HBO Max, Universo, and Peacock.

Echenique looks to earn his first senior cap for Venezuela as he was called up for a pair of friendlies, both played in the United States, for La Vinotinto. Venezuela will take on Australia (Nov. 14) in Houston and Canada (Nov. 18) in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Hadebe and Zimbabwe play two international friendlies against Algeria in Saudi Arabia (Nov. 13) and at Qatar (Nov. 17). The friendlies are vital for The Warriors under new Head Coach Marian Marinica before the nation competes in December's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Valenzuela joins the U.S. Under-21 Men's National Team, made up of players eligible for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, for a training camp based out of Vejle, Denmark from Nov. 10-13 before taking on the Denmark U21 side on Nov. 14 at Vejle Stadium. The U.S. then conclude the camp with a match against the Serbia U21 team at TSC Arena in Bačka Topola, Serbia.

Chirila and Romania's U19s begin qualification for the 2026 European U19 Championships this window. Romania host all three of their qualifiers, against Andorra (Nov. 12), Finland (Nov. 15) and Iceland (Nov. 18), as they look to advance to the next stage in qualification for next summer's final tournament in Wales.

Gidi and the Slovakia U21 team currently sit in first place in their qualifying group for the 2027 UEFA European U21 Championships. They have two more qualifiers this window, both at home in Prešov, against Kazakhstan (Nov. 13) and England (Nov. 18).

FULL FC CINCINNATI NOVEMBER FIFA INTERNATIONAL WINDOW MATCH SCHEDULE

Roman Celentano & Miles Robinson (United States)

Saturday, November 15 vs Paraguay (5 p.m. ET) - Subaru Park | Chester, Pa. (International Friendly)

Tuesday, November 18 vs Uruguay (7 p.m. ET) - Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Fla. (International Friendly)

Ender Echenique (Venezuela)

Friday, November 14 vs Australia* (9 p.m. ET) - Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas (International Friendly

Tuesday, November 18 vs Canada* (8:30 p.m. ET) - Chase Stadium | Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (International Friendly)

Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe)

Thursday, November 13 vs Algeria* (11:30 a.m. ET) - Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium | Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (International Friendly)

Monday, November 17 at Qatar (11:30 a.m. ET) - Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium| Ar-Rayyan, Qatar (International Friendly)

Gerardo Valenzuela (United States U21)

Friday, November 14 at Denmark U21 (12 p.m. ET) - Vejle Stadium | Vejle Stadium (International Friendly)

Tuesday, November 18 at Serbia U21 (12 p.m. ET) - TSC Arena | Bačka Topola, Serbia (International Friendly)

Stefan Chirila (Romania U19)

Wednesday, November 12 vs Andorra U19 (9 a.m. ET) - Anghel Iordănescu Stadium | Voluntari, Romania

Saturday, November 15 vs Finland U19 (9 a.m. ET) - Anghel Iordănescu Stadium | Voluntari, Romania

Tuesday, November 18 vs Iceland U19 (9 a.m. ET) - Concordia Stadium Stadium | Chiajna, Romania

Samuel Gidi (Slovakia U21)

Thursday, November 13 vs Kazakhstan U21 (12 p.m. ET) - Futbal Tatran Arena | Prešov, Slovakia (European U21 Championship Qualifier)

Tuesday, November 18 vs England U21 (12 p.m. ET) - Futbal Tatran Arena | Prešov, Slovakia (European U21 Championship Qualifier)

*-Neutral Location







