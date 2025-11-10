Four San Diego FC Players Called up for International Duty

Published on November 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that four players have been called up to represent their national teams during the November FIFA international window. The group includes Designated Players Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Mexico) and Anders Dreyer (Denmark); midfielder Aníbal Godoy (Panama), and Defender Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland).

Hirving "Chucky" Lozano - Mexico

Lozano has been named to the Mexican National Team's 25-player roster for international friendlies against Uruguay and Paraguay. He will report to camp on Nov. 10. as Mexico begins preparations for the two exhibition matches. The team will face Uruguay on Nov. 15 at Estadio Corona in Torreon, Mexico and then host Paraguay on Nov. 19 at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio Texas. Overall, Lozano has 74 senior caps, with 18 goals and 12 assists for Mexico across all competitions.

Anders Dreyer - Denmark

Dreyer joins the Denmark National Team for two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. Denmark will host Belarus on Nov. 15 at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, then travel to face Scotland on Nov. 18 at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. He has tallied seven senior caps while registering one goal and three assists across all competitions after making his senior debut in a 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over the Faroe Islands on November 12, 2021.

Aníbal Godoy - Panama

Midfielder Aníbal Godoy, Panama's all-time leader in appearances (153), has been called up to represent Panama in the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for Group A. Godoy and Panama will travel to face Guatemala on Nov. 13 at Estadio Manuel Felipe Carrera in Guatemala City. Panama will then return home to host El Salvador on Nov. 18 at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City.

Paddy McNair - Northern Ireland

Defender Paddy McNair will join Northern Ireland for two 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches, traveling to face Slovakia on Nov. 14 at Košická futbalová Aréna and then will host Luxembourg on Nov.17 at Windsor Park in Belfast. A veteran defender and captain of Northern Ireland, McNair has earned 78 senior caps, totaling seven goals and five assists across all competitions.

SDFC will return to MLS Playoffs action as they will look to become the second expansion team to reach the Conference Finals in their inaugural season, joining the Chicago Fire in 1998. San Diego plays host to No. 4 Minnesota United FC in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals, presented by Alaska Airlines, on Monday, Nov. 24 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium.







