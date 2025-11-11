San Diego FC Announces Highest Single-Day Ticket Sales in Club History Ahead of Western Conference Semifinal
Published on November 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the highest single-day ticket sales in Club history, with demand surging following the team's dominant 4-0 victory over the Portland Timbers at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday night. With tickets moving quickly, a sellout crowd is expected as SDFC prepares to host the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal, presented by Alaska Airlines, against Minnesota United FC on Monday, Nov. 24 at 7:00 p.m. PT in a single-elimination decisive match.
The historic milestone follows SDFC's remarkable first postseason campaign, in which the Club became the first expansion team in MLS history to win a Round One Best-of-3 series, defeating the Portland Timbers (2-1) to advance. Forwards Anders Dreyer and Amahl Pellegrino each recorded a brace in the decisive 4-0 win on Sunday night, electrifying the home crowd and continuing SDFC's storybook inaugural season.
"I have never experienced such a frenzy of demand in my professional sports career," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Soccer thrives in San Diego, and we cannot wait to continue our quest for a championship on Monday, Nov. 24 with another packed and raucous crowd at Snapdragon Stadium."
Fans are encouraged to guarantee Playoff tickets by becoming a SDFC Season Ticket Member for the 2026 season HERE, as limited single-match tickets remain for what is projected to be a third consecutive sellout match at Snapdragon Stadium. Fans can learn more about tickets, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs format, and additional information by visiting SanDiegoFC.com/Playoffs.
SDFC earned Western Conference homefield advantage for the Playoffs after finishing its inaugural MLS Regular Season in first place in the West, posting an expansion-team record 19 wins and 63 points.
The Nov.24 Conference Semifinal marks the third meeting between SDFC and Minnesota United this season. In their first encounter on June 14 at Allianz Field, San Diego stormed back from a two-goal deficit to claim a thrilling 4-2 victory behind a brace from Anders Dreyer. The Loons then evened the regular season series with a 3-1 win at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 13, as goals from Anthony Markanich, Carlos Harvey, and Nectarios Triantis sealed the result before SDFC captain Jeppe Tverskov pulled one back in stoppage time.
For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule
Western Conference Semifinal
Monday, November 24
Western Conference - No. 1 San Diego FC vs. No. 4 Minnesota United FC
7:00 p.m. PT broadcast / 7:12 p.m. PT kickoff
(Snapdragon Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)
Conference Finals
Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30
2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi
Saturday, December 6
11:30 a.m. PT / MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS
Major League Soccer Stories from November 10, 2025
- San Diego FC Announces Highest Single-Day Ticket Sales in Club History Ahead of Western Conference Semifinal - San Diego FC
- Called Up: Seven Inter Miami CF Players Called up for Upcoming FIFA Window - Inter Miami CF
- Real Salt Lake Centerback Kobi Henry Once Again Named to Trinidad & Tobago Senior National Team - Real Salt Lake
- Earthquakes' Kaedren Spivey Called to Youth International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- Seven FC Cincinnati Players Called up During November FIFA International Window - FC Cincinnati
- Four San Diego FC Players Called up for International Duty - San Diego FC
- Real Salt Lake Homegrown Star Zavier Gozo Called up to USA U-21 Men's National Team - Real Salt Lake
- St. Louis CITY SC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Ben Lundt Through 2027 - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Set to Face San Diego FC in Western Conference Semifinals - Minnesota United FC
- Five Nashville SC Players Called up for International Duty During November FIFA Window - Nashville SC
- New York City FC Midfielder Andrés Perea Undergoes Surgery - New York City FC
- Five Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for November FIFA Window - Atlanta United FC
- Dante Sealy Called up by Trinidad and Tobago - Club de Foot Montreal
- San Diego FC Advances to Western Conference Semifinals After Defeating Portland Timbers 4-0 at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Timbers Exit Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Following Game 3 Defeat at San Diego FC in Best-Of-3 Series - Portland Timbers
- San Diego FC to Host Minnesota United FC in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati to Host Inter Miami CF in Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday, November 23 - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Announces Highest Single-Day Ticket Sales in Club History Ahead of Western Conference Semifinal
- Four San Diego FC Players Called up for International Duty
- San Diego FC Advances to Western Conference Semifinals After Defeating Portland Timbers 4-0 at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego FC to Host Minnesota United FC in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal
- Adriana's Insurance Joins San Diego FC as Official Jersey Sleeve Partner and Founding Partner