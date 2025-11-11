San Diego FC Announces Highest Single-Day Ticket Sales in Club History Ahead of Western Conference Semifinal

Published on November 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the highest single-day ticket sales in Club history, with demand surging following the team's dominant 4-0 victory over the Portland Timbers at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday night. With tickets moving quickly, a sellout crowd is expected as SDFC prepares to host the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal, presented by Alaska Airlines, against Minnesota United FC on Monday, Nov. 24 at 7:00 p.m. PT in a single-elimination decisive match.

The historic milestone follows SDFC's remarkable first postseason campaign, in which the Club became the first expansion team in MLS history to win a Round One Best-of-3 series, defeating the Portland Timbers (2-1) to advance. Forwards Anders Dreyer and Amahl Pellegrino each recorded a brace in the decisive 4-0 win on Sunday night, electrifying the home crowd and continuing SDFC's storybook inaugural season.

"I have never experienced such a frenzy of demand in my professional sports career," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Soccer thrives in San Diego, and we cannot wait to continue our quest for a championship on Monday, Nov. 24 with another packed and raucous crowd at Snapdragon Stadium."

Fans are encouraged to guarantee Playoff tickets by becoming a SDFC Season Ticket Member for the 2026 season HERE, as limited single-match tickets remain for what is projected to be a third consecutive sellout match at Snapdragon Stadium. Fans can learn more about tickets, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs format, and additional information by visiting SanDiegoFC.com/Playoffs.

SDFC earned Western Conference homefield advantage for the Playoffs after finishing its inaugural MLS Regular Season in first place in the West, posting an expansion-team record 19 wins and 63 points.

The Nov.24 Conference Semifinal marks the third meeting between SDFC and Minnesota United this season. In their first encounter on June 14 at Allianz Field, San Diego stormed back from a two-goal deficit to claim a thrilling 4-2 victory behind a brace from Anders Dreyer. The Loons then evened the regular season series with a 3-1 win at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 13, as goals from Anthony Markanich, Carlos Harvey, and Nectarios Triantis sealed the result before SDFC captain Jeppe Tverskov pulled one back in stoppage time.

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit  SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs. 

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs  Schedule

Western Conference Semifinal

Monday, November 24

Western Conference - No. 1 San Diego FC vs. No. 4 Minnesota United FC

7:00 p.m. PT broadcast / 7:12 p.m. PT kickoff

(Snapdragon Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Conference Finals

Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30

2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi

Saturday, December 6

11:30 a.m. PT / MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS







Major League Soccer Stories from November 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.