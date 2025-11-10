FC Cincinnati to Host Inter Miami CF in Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday, November 23

Published on November 10, 2025

FC Cincinnati News Release







Major League Soccer announced today the full schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals. No. 2 FC Cincinnati will host No. 3 Inter Miami CF at TQL Stadium on Sunday, November 23 at 5 p.m. ET.

Tickets are on sale now at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets. The match will air on Apple TV and MLS Season Pass with radio to be carried locally on iHeart Fox Sports 1360 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.

Eight teams remain in the MLS Cup Playoffs after advancing from Round One. FC Cincinnati defeated the Columbus Crew 2-1 Saturday night in Game 3 of the Best-of-3 series to win the series, two games to one. Inter Miami CF also won their Round One series, two games to one, over Nashville SC, winning 4-0 at home in the decisive Game 3.

Cincinnati and Miami met twice in the 2025 MLS Regular Season, both games came over a span of 10 days in July. FCC earned a dominant 3-0 win at home on July 16 before the two sides played to a scoreless draw in South Florida on July 26.

The full Conference Semifinals schedule and the remaining schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are listed below.

2025 Conference Semifinals Schedule

Date Match

Saturday, Nov. 22 - 9:30 p.m. ET West | No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs No. 3 LAFC

Sunday, Nov. 23 - 5 p.m. ET East | No. 2 FC Cincinnati vs No. 3 Inter Miami CF

Sunday, Nov. 23 - 7:30 p.m. ET East | No. 1 Philadelphia Union vs No. 5 New York City FC

Monday, Nov. 24 - 10 p.m. ET West | No. 1 San Diego FC vs No. 4 Minnesota United FC

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Dates Round

Saturday, November 22 - Monday, November 24 Conference Semifinals

Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30 Conference Finals

Saturday, December 6 MLS Cup 2025







