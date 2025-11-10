FC Cincinnati to Host Inter Miami CF in Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday, November 23
Published on November 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
Major League Soccer announced today the full schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals. No. 2 FC Cincinnati will host No. 3 Inter Miami CF at TQL Stadium on Sunday, November 23 at 5 p.m. ET.
Tickets are on sale now at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets. The match will air on Apple TV and MLS Season Pass with radio to be carried locally on iHeart Fox Sports 1360 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.
Eight teams remain in the MLS Cup Playoffs after advancing from Round One. FC Cincinnati defeated the Columbus Crew 2-1 Saturday night in Game 3 of the Best-of-3 series to win the series, two games to one. Inter Miami CF also won their Round One series, two games to one, over Nashville SC, winning 4-0 at home in the decisive Game 3.
Cincinnati and Miami met twice in the 2025 MLS Regular Season, both games came over a span of 10 days in July. FCC earned a dominant 3-0 win at home on July 16 before the two sides played to a scoreless draw in South Florida on July 26.
The full Conference Semifinals schedule and the remaining schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are listed below.
2025 Conference Semifinals Schedule
Date Match
Saturday, Nov. 22 - 9:30 p.m. ET West | No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs No. 3 LAFC
Sunday, Nov. 23 - 5 p.m. ET East | No. 2 FC Cincinnati vs No. 3 Inter Miami CF
Sunday, Nov. 23 - 7:30 p.m. ET East | No. 1 Philadelphia Union vs No. 5 New York City FC
Monday, Nov. 24 - 10 p.m. ET West | No. 1 San Diego FC vs No. 4 Minnesota United FC
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule
Dates Round
Saturday, November 22 - Monday, November 24 Conference Semifinals
Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30 Conference Finals
Saturday, December 6 MLS Cup 2025
