Called Up: Seven Inter Miami CF Players Called up for Upcoming FIFA Window

Published on November 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seven Inter Miami CF players have been called up to represent their national teams during the upcoming November FIFA international break. The players summoned for international duty will participate in the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers, and international friendlies.

Here's a look at the players and their upcoming matches.

Leo Messi and Rodrigo De Paul

Inter Miami captain Leo Messi and midfield engine Rodrigo De Paul were called up as Argentina is set to close out 2025 with an international friendly.

The duo and La Albiceleste are set to face Angola this Friday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. ET at 11 de Novembro Stadium in Luanda, Angola.

Telasco Segovia - Venezuela

Midfielder Telasco Segovia has been called up for Venezuela's international friendlies this FIFA window.

Segovia and Venezuela will play two friendlies, first facing Australia on Friday, Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. ET at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, TX, before meeting Canada at Chase Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets for the match at Inter Miami's home ground are available for purchase HERE!

Ian Fray - Jamaica

Academy product and homegrown defender Ian Fray earns a second international call-up for the Jamaican national team as they gear up for their decisive final two fixtures in the Final Round of the Concacaf Qualifiers to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fray and the Reggae Boyz currently lead Group B of the Concacaf qualifiers and will begin this international window visiting Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, Nov. 14.at 7 p.m. ET, before returning to Jamaica to host Curaçao on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

Noah Allen - Greece U-21

Academy product and homegrown defender Noah Allen records another call up for Greece's U-21 squad as they continue their UEFA European U-21 Championship 2025-27 qualifying campaign.

Allen and Greece are set to play two home matches in search of preserving their lead atop Group F, hosting Georgia on Friday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. ET, prior to facing Northern Ireland on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. ET.

Israel Boatwright - Dominican Republic

Homegrown defender Israel Boatwright is part of Dominican Republic's squad for two friendlies at home this November window. Boatwright and Los Quisqueyanos will first face Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. ET, before facing Martinique on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Santiago Morales - U-19 USMYNT

Academy product Santiago Morales has been called by the U.S. Under-19 Men's National Team for an international training camp. Led by Gus Teren this month, the U-19 side will head to Wrexham, Wales to participate in the UEFA U-19 Youth Tournament from Nov. 10-18 as the group of players continues the path toward qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

USA will face Germany on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at Hops & Barley Community Stadium in Ryl at 11:30 a.m. ET, take on hosts Wales on Saturday, Nov. 15 at STÃ ÂK Racecourse, the home of Wrexham AFC at 9:30 a.m. ET, and close out the tournament against Japan on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 6 a.m. ET.







