Inter Miami CF Signs Defender Facundo Mura

Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed defender Facundo Mura as Free Agent to a contract running through June 2029. The versatile Argentine defender, who predominantly performs at right back, bolsters the Club's defensive options ahead of the 2026 season pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Mura, 26, joins Inter Miami after a successful spell with Racing Club (2022-2025), while previously also playing for Club Estudiantes de La Plata (2019-2021) and Club Atlético Colón (2020-2021 on loan) in his native Argentina, making a total 200 appearances across all competitions while recording 13 goals and 20 assists. The defender provides further championship winning experience to our squad, having won the 2025 Recopa Sudamericana, the 2024 Copa Sudamericana, and 2022 Trofeo de Campeones de la Liga Profesional with Racing, and the 2021 Copa de la Liga Profesional with Colón. Mura also gained experience on the international front, representing Argentina's youth sides and notably being part of the 2020 CONMEBOL South American U-20 Championship winning squad and competing at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

The General Roca, Argentina native began his career developing as a player at Estudiantes de La Plata before going on to make his professional debut with the First Team in 2019. Mura made 21 appearances across all competitions for Estudiantes registering a goal and an assist. The defender's time at Estudiantes included a successful stint on loan at Club Atlético Colón during the 2020-21 season, during which he made 31 appearances across all competitions, contributing four assists, and helped the club clinch the 2021 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Mura most recently featured for Racing Club after joining on a permanent transfer in 2022. The versatile defender established himself as a key player in the team's lineups over the past seasons and racked up a total 148 appearances across all competitions, recording 12 goals and 15 assists in the process, and helping the club win the the 2025 Recopa Sudamericana, the 2024 Copa Sudamericana, and 2022 Trofeo de Campeones de la Liga Profesional titles. Notably, he played in nine out of 13 matches in the team's 2024 Copa Sudamericana winning campaign.

On the international stage, Mura has represented Argentina's U-20 and U-23 sides. Notably, he was a member of La Albiceleste's U-20 team that competed at 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland and that clinched the 2020 CONMEBOL South American U-20 Championship title to secure a berth in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

