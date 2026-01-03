Riqui Puig Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

Published on January 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that midfielder Riqui Puig has undergone a successful anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstructive surgery on his left knee, just over a year after a similar procedure in late 2024. The surgery was performed by Dr. Ramón Cugat in Barcelona, Spain. Puig is expected to make a full recovery and be ready to rejoin the team for the start of the 2027 MLS season.

Puig originally sustained the injury during the second half of the 2024 Western Conference Final at Dignity Health Sports Park. He delivered the game-winning assist in a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders, helping propel the Galaxy to its sixth MLS Cup title (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024).

The Matadepera, Spain, native totaled 37 goal contributions (17 goals, 20 assists) in 36 matches played (34 starts) across all competitions for the LA Galaxy during the 2024 campaign. In four matches played (4 starts) during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Puig notched four goals and four assists. Puig finished the 2024 MLS Regular Season with 16 goals and 14 assists in 29 matches played (28 starts). The two-time MLS All-Star (2023, 2024) has recorded 29 goals and 32 assists in 82 matches played (79 starts) across all competitions for the Galaxy and was named to the 2024 MLS Best XI.







