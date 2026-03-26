Inter Miami CF Academy Takes on 2026 Generation adidas Cup
Published on March 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy U-16 and U-15 squads are set to participate in the 2026 Generation adidas Cup, which will mark the largest and most competitive tournament to date. This year's edition of the premier international youth competition will feature 88 teams representing 14 different countries and four continents that will come together at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Inter Miami CF Academy Group Play Schedule
U-16
Friday, March 27 at 5 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-16 vs. Club America (Mexico)
Saturday, March 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-16 vs. New England Revolution
Sunday, March 29 at 4:30 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-16 vs. Columbus Crew
U-15
Friday, March 27 at 9:30 a.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-15 vs. Toulouse FC (France)
Saturday, March 28 at 9:30 a.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-15 vs. Philadelphia Union
Sunday, March 29 at 9 a.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-15 vs. Sporting Kansas City
How to Watch
Twenty matches from the 2026 Generation adidas Cup will stream live on the MLS YouTube page, including championship matches in both the U15 and U16 age groups.
Additionally, for further details regarding results and schedules, click HERE.
Competition Structure
Forty teams, organized into 10 groups of four, will compete in each of the two age groups.
Group draws will be random, utilizing buckets categorized by division for MLS academies, while international clubs will be drawn randomly.
Sixteen teams will advance to the single-elimination championship bracket, comprising the 10 group winners and the top six second-place finishers.
The next-best 16 teams will enter a consolation bracket, with the final eight teams competing in consolation groups to provide additional competitive matches.
All teams competing in the 2025 Generation adidas Cup are guaranteed to play six 60-minute matches, comprised of two 30-minute halves.
The championship matches in both age groups will be extended to 70-minute matches.
All contests that are tied at the end of regulation will go directly to a penalty kick shootout.
Awards
At the conclusion of the tournament, awards will be presented in both age groups, recognizing the Most Valuable Player presented by adidas, Top Scorer, and Top Defensive Player.
The Best XI presented by adidas will highlight the top-performing players from each position at the competition, and the Rising XI presented by adidas will highlight the next generation of talent.
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