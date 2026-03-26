International 'Caps: Six Players Called up for March International Window

Published on March 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Six Vancouver Whitecaps FC players have been called up to represent their respective countries during the upcoming March international window. All six players are 24 years old or under. Defensive midfielder Andrés Cubas was also called up but will not be attending due to injury.

This window marks the penultimate meeting for international sides ahead of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup™ in the summer, with seven matches set to be hosted in Vancouver at BC Place including Canada's group stage matches against Qatar (June 18) and Switzerland (June 24). The following window will see teams play warm-up matches leading directly into the tournament, which starts on June 11 and culminates with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

FIFA Men's Rankings are included next to each country below.

Ralph Priso - Canada - centre back

Ralph Priso has been called up to Canada's men's national team. The 23-year-old Toronto, Ontario native receives his second call-up to the senior team, after previously being part of the squad during the January camp in California earlier this year.

This upcoming camp will see Canada (#29) play a pair of friendlies at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario. Canada will face Iceland (#74) on Saturday, March 28, with kickoff at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a match against Tunisia (#47) on Tuesday, March 31, with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT. Both matches are available to watch live on OneSoccer and TSN.

Canada, who are participating in their third World Cup, have been drawn into Group B with Switzerland (#18), Qatar (#56), and the UEFA Playoff A winner between Italy (#12), Wales (#35), Northern Ireland (#69), and Bosnia and Herzegovina (#71).

Priso has started seven of his eight appearances across all competitions this year, helping the 'Caps keep four clean sheets.

Sebastian Berhalter - United States - midfielder

Sebastian Berhalter earns his fourth selection to the United States' men's national team after debuting with the squad in 2025. The 24-year-old started all five of his appearances at last summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, recording two assists and helping his country reach the final. He later scored his first international goal and added an assist in a 5-1 win over Uruguay during the November window. In total, Berhalter earned nine caps in 2025.

This month, the United States (#15) will face two top-10 FIFA-ranked European opponents at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, beginning with Belgium (#9) on Saturday, March 28 at 12:30 p.m. PT, before hosting Portugal (#6) on Tuesday, March 31 at 4 p.m. PT.

The U.S. are set to compete in Group D this summer alongside Australia (#27), Paraguay (#40), and the UEFA Playoff C winner between Türkiye (#25), Slovakia (#44), Romania (#49), and Kosovo (#79).

Berhalter has enjoyed a standout start to the 2026 campaign for Whitecaps FC, recording a team-leading seven goal contributions (three goals, four assists) in eight starts and nine appearances across all competitions. The English-born, Westerville, Ohio product has already earned three selections to the MLS Team of the Matchday this season (Matchday 1, Matchday 3, Matchday 4).

Rayan Elloumi - Tunisia - forward

Rayan Elloumi has received his first call-up to Tunisia's men's national team this window. The 18-year-old Whitecaps FC 2 and Homegrown product has previously represented Tunisia at the U-23 level. He was also called up to Canada's men's national team for their January camp earlier this year.

Tunisia (#47) will play a pair of friendly matches this window, starting on Saturday, March 28 against Haiti (#83) at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario. Kickoff for the match is set for 5 p.m. PT. They will then face Canada (#29) on Tuesday, March 31 at BMO Field, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. PT.

Tunisia was drawn into Group F for the World Cup alongside the Netherlands (#7), Japan (#19), and the UEFA Playoff B winner between Ukraine (#30), Poland (#34), Sweden (#42), and Albania (#63).

Elloumi, a native of Edmonton, Alberta, has made one start and seven appearances across all competitions this season.

Kenji Cabrera - Peru - attacking midfielder

Kenji Cabrera will spend the window with Peru's men's national team, marking his sixth call-up to the senior team. Born to a Peruvian father and a Japanese mother in Shiga, Japan, Cabrera began representing Peru at the youth level, making 14 appearances for the U-20 side. So far, Cabrera has earned five caps for Peru's senior side, all coming after joining Vancouver in July 2025.

Peru (#53) will play two friendlies during the window, facing off against Senegal (#14) on Saturday, March 28, with kickoff at 9 a.m. PT, and then against Honduras (#65) on Tuesday, March 31 at 11 a.m. PT.

This season, the 22-year-old Cabrera has tallied one goal and one assist in three starts and seven appearances across all competitions.

Mihail Gherasimencov - Moldova - fullback

Mihail Gherasimencov has been called up to Moldova's men's national team this window. The 21-year-old Whitecaps FC 2 and Homegrown product earns his third call-up to the senior team, with a chance to build on his three previous caps for his country. He has also suited up for Moldova's U-21 and U-19 sides during his time with WFC2 and the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy.

Moldova (#158) are set to play two friendlies during the window, facing off against Lithuania (#146) on Thursday, March 28 at 8 a.m. PT and then taking on Cyprus (#127) on Monday, March 30 at 9 a.m. PT.

In his debut season as a member of the first team, Gherasimencov has made two starts and three appearances, all coming in MLS regular season action. The fullback was born in Bălți, Moldova and later raised in Calgary, Alberta.

Tate Johnson - United States U-21 - fullback

Tate Johnson has been selected to represent the United States' U-21 national team this month. The 20-year-old receives his second call-up to one of the program's youth national teams, having also been part of the U-20 side last year.

The group will play two friendlies during their camp in Cheonan-si, South Korea this window. First off, they'll face Japan's U-21 side on Friday, March 27 (kickoff at 11 p.m. PT on Thursday, March 26 / 3 p.m. local). The group will wrap up the window against Korea Republic's U-23 side on Tuesday, March 31 (kickoff at 3 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. local).

Made up of players born on or after January 1, 2004, the U-21s will train and play matches through summer 2026 in an effort to make up on national team programming that players in this age group missed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. men's Olympic side, made up of players under the age of 23 that will be eligible for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, will officially begin play later in 2026.

A native of Tampa, Florida, Johnson has started six of his seven appearances across all competitions for Whitecaps FC this season, helping play a part in four clean sheets.

Andrés Cubas - Paraguay - defensive midfielder

Andrés Cubas was called up to Paraguay for their upcoming friendly matches this window, but has been forced to pull out from the squad due to an adductor strain suffered during the first half of the Concacaf Champions Cup, Round of 16, Second Leg against Seattle Sounders FC on March 18.

Cubas was an influential piece of helping Paraguay (#40) qualify for their first World Cup in 16 years, starting 13 of La Albirroja's 18 CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and sitting in the top 10 of tackles per 90 minutes during qualifying.

This month, Paraguay will play two friendlies, starting against Greece (#46) on Friday, March 27 at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece, with kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT. They will then face Morocco (#8) on Tuesday, March 31 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, France, with kickoff set for 12 p.m. PT.

Paraguay are placed in Group D for the World Cup alongside the United States (#15), Australia (#27), and the UEFA Playoff C winner between Türkiye (#25), Slovakia (#44), Romania (#49), and Kosovo (#79).

Cubas, originally a native of Aristóbulo del Valle, Argentina, has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2026 campaign. The defensive midfielder has started six of his seven appearances across all competitions, tallied one assist, and is second in MLS in tackles per 90 minutes with 5.90. In addition, the 'Caps have not conceded a goal with Cubas on the pitch this year.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 26, 2026

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