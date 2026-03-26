Upcoming Real Salt Lake Match at Seattle Sounders FC Rescheduled

Published on March 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Major League Soccer announced a date change for Real Salt Lake's upcoming road match at Seattle, with the Utah side's Sunday, April 12 date now being moved to Wednesday, September 23 due to Seattle's advancement in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

With a weekend off from MLS play due to the ongoing international break, Real Salt Lake (3-1-1, 10 points, 6th West / 9th Shield MLS) returns to action on Saturday, April 4 against long-time rival Sporting Kansas City at America First Field (2:30 p.m. MT, Apple TV, KSL Sports Zone Radio, KMBG Latino 106.3 FM).







Major League Soccer Stories from March 26, 2026

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