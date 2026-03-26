Upcoming Real Salt Lake Match at Seattle Sounders FC Rescheduled
Published on March 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Major League Soccer announced a date change for Real Salt Lake's upcoming road match at Seattle, with the Utah side's Sunday, April 12 date now being moved to Wednesday, September 23 due to Seattle's advancement in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
With a weekend off from MLS play due to the ongoing international break, Real Salt Lake (3-1-1, 10 points, 6th West / 9th Shield MLS) returns to action on Saturday, April 4 against long-time rival Sporting Kansas City at America First Field (2:30 p.m. MT, Apple TV, KSL Sports Zone Radio, KMBG Latino 106.3 FM).
Major League Soccer Stories from March 26, 2026
- Upcoming Real Salt Lake Match at Seattle Sounders FC Rescheduled - Real Salt Lake
- Sounders FC Announces Date Changes to Two Upcoming Home Matches - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sporting KC Match at Seattle Rescheduled - Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo FC Hire Bryan Scales as Dynamo Academy General Manager - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Academy Takes on 2026 Generation adidas Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Preparedness, Drive from Tom Barlow, Stiven Jimenez and Kévin Denkey All Played a Part in Victory Success Sunday for FC Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Acquire Defender Kosi Thompson from Toronto FC - Colorado Rapids
- International 'Caps: Six Players Called up for March International Window - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Opens Moments of the Decade Fan Vote - Minnesota United FC
- Internationals: Seven New York City FC Players Called up for International Duty in March - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Salt Lake Stories
- Upcoming Real Salt Lake Match at Seattle Sounders FC Rescheduled
- RSL's 85th-Minute Equalizer Secures Valuable Road Point in San Diego
- Real Salt Lake Travels Sunday for Critical Early-Season Conference Clash at San Diego FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Saturday to Continue 2026 Campaign against Austin FC
- Three Goals in a 20-Minute Span: RSL Dominates First Half, Takes Three Road Points at Atlanta