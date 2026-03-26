Colorado Rapids Acquire Defender Kosi Thompson from Toronto FC
Published on March 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has acquired defender Kosi Thompson from Toronto FC in exchange for $200,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) plus up to $200,000 in additional GAM is certain performance-based incentives are achieved. Toronto may retain a percentage of a future transfer or trade Thompson is signed through the 2026 season.
"We are excited to welcome Kosi to the club," said Colorado Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "He's a young defender with valuable MLS experience who brings solidity, and versatility to our group. Kosi has shown the ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball, and we believe he's a strong fit for how we want to play."
Thompson, 23, spent the previous five seasons with Toronto FC, making 113 appearances across all competitions, including MLS regular season, Canadian Championship and Leagues Cup. The defender recorded two goals and one assist in 6,614 minutes played. From 2021-2023, he also made 28 appearances for Toronto FC II, scoring one goal.
The defender spent time abroad in 2023, joining Norwegian side Lillestrøm SK on loan in August for the remainder of the Eliteserien season. He made four appearances for the first team and two for the club's second team.
"Kosi is a great signing as we look to build a squad that can compete on all fronts with an intense fixture list coming up," said Rapids Head Coach Matt Wells. "He brings positional versatility and a very high level of defensive aggression. His personality and competitive mentality are exactly what we want here in Colorado. He's the latest building block in this exciting group."
A native of North York, Ontario, Thompson developed within the Toronto FC Academy before progressing through Toronto FC II and signing with the First Team. Throughout his time in Toronto, he established himself as a versatile option across the backline, featuring primarily as a fullback while also contributing in advanced wide roles.
TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids acquire defender Kosi Thompson from Toronto FC
in exchange for $200,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) plus up to $200,000 in additional GAM if certain performance-based incentives are achieved.
Kosi Thompson
Pronunciation: KOH-see TOMP-suhn
Position: Defender
Height: 5-11
Weight: 176
Date of birth: January 27, 2003
Birthplace: North York, Ontario, Canada
Acquisition date: March 26, 2026
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