Sporting KC Match at Seattle Rescheduled

Published on March 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Major League Soccer announced today that Sporting Kansas City's regular season road match at the Seattle Sounders FC, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9, has been rescheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The schedule change comes after the National Football League announced on Wednesday that reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks will host the opening game of the upcoming NFL season on Sept. 9 at Lumen Field.

The venue, which also serves as the home of the Seattle Reign in the National Women's Soccer League, will host six FIFA World Cup 26 matches this summer, including a group stage fixture between the U.S. Men's National Team and Australia.

The Western Conference clash between Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders FC is a rematch of the 2012 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final and the Oct. 1 meeting will take place during a new 16-day FIFA international window (Sept. 21-Oct. 6). SEAvSKC will be available to watch on Apple TV and pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action.







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