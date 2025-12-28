2025 MLS Cup Champions Announce First Preseason Matches of 2026 Champions Tour

Inter Miami return to action with preparation matches ahead of a thrilling seventh season in 2026: A trio of matches set in South America

Inter Miami CF unveiled today the first three matches of their 2026 preseason schedule in preparation for a thrilling seventh season for the Club. The current MLS Cup Champions will play a trio of matches across South America, visiting Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador to kick off the preseason.

Inter Miami will open its preseason tour visiting Lima, Peru for a second preseason in a row, this time for a matchup against Alianza Lima on Saturday, Jan. 24 at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva at 5 p.m. ET. Alianza are the second most successful side in Peruvian fútbol history with 25 First Division titles, while also boasting an international competition cup in their trophy cabinet.

The MLS Cup titleholders will then make the trip to Medellin, Colombia for a fixture against Atlético Nacional on Saturday, Jan. 31 at Estadio Atanasio Girardot at 5 p.m. ET. Atlético Nacional, popularly known as Los Verdolagas amongst other nicknames, are the winningest club in Colombian fútbol with 18 Colombian First Division titles, while also having won two CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores titles, two CONMEBOL Copa Merconorte titles, two Copa Interamericana titles, seven Copa Colombia titles, four Superliga titles and a Recopa Sudamericana title.

Inter Miami will follow up with a visit to Guayaquil, Ecuador for a game against Barcelona de Guayaquil on Saturday, Feb. 7 at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha at 7 p.m. ET in what will mark the Club's first-ever match against Ecuadorian opposition. Barcelona are one of the most historic sides in Ecuadorian fútbol history and currently possess the most Ecuadorian top flight league titles with 16.

Below we present the first three matches for the 2026 preseason tour.

Champions Tour Schedule:

(First Three Matches)

Inter Miami CF vs. Club Alianza Lima | Saturday, January 24, 2026 (5 p.m. ET) at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva in Lima, Peru

Inter Miami CF vs. Atlético Nacional S.A. | Saturday, January 31, 2026 (5 p.m. ET) at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín, Colombia

Inter Miami CF vs. Barcelona de Guayaquil | Saturday, February 7, 2026 (7 p.m. ET) at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil, Ecuador







