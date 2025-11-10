Dante Sealy Called up by Trinidad and Tobago

CF Montréal midfielder Dante Sealy has been called up by the Trinidad and Tobago national team ahead of the upcoming international window, from November 10-18.

The Soca Warriors will play two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying games against Jamaica on Nov. 13 and Bermuda on Nov. 18.

Sealy's last call-up dates back to two World Cup qualifying matches during the October international window. The 22-year-old midfielder scored in a 3-0 win over Bermuda on Oct. 11 and played 45 minutes in a 1-1 draw to Curaçao on Oct. 15.







