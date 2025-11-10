New York City FC Midfielder Andrés Perea Undergoes Surgery
Published on November 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
Today New York City FC announced that Midfielder Andrés Perea has undergone surgery to repair a right lower leg fracture.
The Midfielder had surgery at Montefiore Einstein yesterday and will begin rehab immediately.
Perea played a key role this season making 24 appearances for the 'Boys in Blue' scoring three goals and providing one assist in MLS play. In the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, the midfielder started all three games and tallied an assist in the Round One Best-of-3 series, helping New York City advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Everyone at the Club wishes Andrés all the best in his recovery.
