San Diego FC to Host Minnesota United FC in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal

San Diego FC (SDFC) will host Minnesota United in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal, presented by Alaska Airlines, on Monday, Nov. 24 at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff for the Nov. 24 game is set for 7 PM, with live broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

SDFC advanced to the Western Conference Semifinal after defeating the Portland Timbers 4-0 tonight at Snapdragon Stadium to win the Round 1 Best-of-3 series, while Minnesota earned its place by overcoming Seattle Sounders FC in their own first-round matchup.  

Fans can learn more about tickets, the Playoffs format, and additional information by visiting  SanDiegoFC.com/Playoffs. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 10 at 11 AM. If fans are interested in presale access, they can join the Playoff Priority List here.

SDFC earned Western Conference homefield advantage for the Playoffs after finishing its inaugural MLS Regular Season in first place in the West, posting an expansion-team record 19 wins and 63 points.

The Nov.24 Conference Semifinal marks the third meeting between SDFC and Minnesota United this season. In their first encounter on June 14 at Allianz Field, San Diego stormed back from a two-goal deficit to claim a thrilling 4-2 victory behind a brace from Anders Dreyer. The Loons then evened the regular season series with a 3-1 win at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 13, as goals from Anthony Markanich, Carlos Harvey, and Nectarios Triantis sealed the result before SDFC captain Jeppe Tverskov pulled one back in stoppage time.







