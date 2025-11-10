Five Nashville SC Players Called up for International Duty During November FIFA Window

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will have five players representing their countries as part of the FIFA International Match Window taking place Nov. 10 - 18.

Midfielder Bryan Acosta and defender Andy Najar will represent the Federación de Fútbol de Honduras in the fourth round of FIFA World Cup 2026™ Qualifiers against Nicaragua at Estadio Nacional de Fútbol in Managua, Nicaragua (Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. CT) and Costa Rica at the National Stadium of Costa Rica in San José, Costa Rica (Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. CT). Acosta has appeared 70 times for the Honduran National Team, logging two goals and one assist and Najar has appeared 63 times with five goals and two assists.

Homegrown defender Chris Applewhite will represent the U.S. Under-19 Men's squad in a mini-international tournament in North Wales against Germany at Hops and Barley Community Stadium in Rhyl (Nov. 12 at 10:30 a.m. CT), versus Wales at STK Cae Ras in Wrexham (Nov. 15 at 8:30 a.m. CT) and against Japan back at Hops and Barley Community Stadium (Nov. 18 at 5 a.m. CT). The 18-year-old made his National Team debut with the U-19 squad during the September window after becoming the first-ever Nashville SC homegrown player and youngest player to start for the Boys Gold in any competition on May 6 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and first homegrown player and youngest player to start a Major League Soccer match for the club on May 17 against D.C. United. Applewhite was also a training camp player with the U.S. U-20 team in the lead up to the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™.

Forward Woobens Pacius will represent the Haitian National Team in the fourth round of FIFA World Cup 2026™ Qualifiers against Costa Rica (Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. CT) and Nicaragua (Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. CT) at Ergilio Hato Stadium SDK in Willemstad, Curaçao. Pacius recently returned to Nashville after spending the 2025 season on loan with the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL Championship where he led the team in goals (14), shots (48), shots on goal (22) and games started (27). He received his first international call up in October, earning his first cap against fellow Boy in Gold Andy Najar in a 3-0 loss to Honduras.

Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez will represent Federación Dominicana de Fútbol in international friendlies against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. CT) and Martinique (Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. CT) at Cibao FC Stadium in Santiago de los Caballeros. Valdez has 19 caps across all competitions with the Dominican Republic, registering eight clean sheets.

Nashville SC concluded its historic season Saturday night in a decisive game 3 of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series as it became the fifth expansion team in MLS history to reach the postseason in five of its first six years (also Chicago Fire FC, Seattle Sounders FC, Los Angeles FC, and New York City FC). In 2025, the Boys in Gold also won the first major professional sports championship in Tennessee history when they captured the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and set club records for most wins in a single season across all competitions (22) and MLS (17), most home wins across all competitions (15) and MLS (12), its longest unbeaten streak across all competitions (15) and MLS (12), and most goals in a season across all competitions (75) and MLS (61).







