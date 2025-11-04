Nashville SC Notes 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One

Published on November 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will face Inter Miami CF this Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. CT at Chase Stadium for a decisive Game 3 in the clubs' 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series after defeating the Herons 2-1 in Game 2 last Saturday at a sold-out GEODIS Park. With a win, the Boys in Gold will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2021 where they will face the winner of the FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew series.

For just the fourth time in Major League Soccer history and the first time since 2003, Saturday's match between Nashville and Miami will be the fourth-straight meeting between the same clubs, with the Boys in Gold and the Herons facing each other four times in 21 days including MLS Decision Day on Oct. 18, Game 1 on Oct. 24, and Game 2 last Saturday (also Chicago Fire and Dallas Burn in 2001, New England Revolution and New York Metro Stars, and LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes both in 2003).

The series joins the ranks of notable consecutive fixtures between professional teams worldwide in the 21st century including La Liga's FC Barcelona and Real Madrid's 2011 El Clásico series (four matches in 18 days), the Scottish Premiership's Dundee United and Celtic FC playing four times in 14 days in 2015, and Chelsea FC and Manchester City of the Women's Super League meeting four times in 12 days during March of 2025.

Game 3 will be the 19th fixture all-time between the clubs and the fifth of 2025, making the Herons the Boys in Gold's most frequent opponent since both sides joined MLS in 2020 and the only side Nashville has faced five times in one season. Miami is also the only club Nashville has met in every competition in which it has participated: MLS regular season and playoffs, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Nashville SC and Miami's 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs series is one of 12 all-time (including five in 2025) to reach a decisive Game 3 since MLS adopted the Round One Best-of-3 format in 2023. The Boys in Gold will look to join Atlanta United FC (defeated MIA in 2024) and New York City FC (defeated CIN in 2024) as the third team to advance to the Conference Semifinals after losing Game 1.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

improved to 3W-1L-0D all-time at home (Nissan Stadium, GEODIS Park) in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with its first GEODIS Park playoff win in Game 2 last Saturday

set a club record for most MLS goals in a single season with 61 (MLS regular season + playoffs) by scoring twice in Game 2

recorded its single season club record 22nd win across all competitions (MLS regular season + playoffs, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) in Game 2

recorded its single season club record 12th MLS and 15th all competition (MLS regular season + playoffs, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) home win in Game 2

will play in its first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series Game 3 and face MIA for the fourth time in 21 days this Saturday

won its first-ever postseason match when it defeated MIA 3-0 at Nissan Stadium in the Play-In Round of the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

is 2W-1L-0D on the road in tournament matches this season (Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs)

is 7W-10L-3D on the road across all competitions this season (MLS regular season + playoffs, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup)

is 4W-5L-1D all-time in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

is 1W-4L-1D all-time on the road in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

is 5W-8L-5D all-time against MIA (MLS regular season + playoffs, Concacaf Champions Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup)

- is 1W-6L-2D all-time against MIA on the road (MLS regular season + playoffs, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup)

- is 75W-65L-63D all-time (MLS regular season + playoffs)

- is 29W-44L-30D all-time on the road (MLS regular season + playoffs)

is 55W-47L-45D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents (MLS regular season + playoffs)

is 51W-52L-51D all-time on weekends (MLS regular season + playoffs)

is 42W-41L-38D all-time on Saturdays (MLS regular season + playoffs)

is 5W-3L-2D all-time during November (MLS regular season + playoffs)

Head Coach B.J. Callaghan earned his first career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs win as a Head Coach in Game 2

Bryan Acosta

made his third career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and second for Nashville SC in Game 2

has one career goal in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (2019) as a member of DAL

Josh Bauer

recorded his first career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs goal (game-winner) and goal contribution in his first career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs start in Game 2

became the first defender in Nashville SC history to score an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs goal in Game 2

recorded his single-season career high fourth goal across all competitions (MLS regular season + playoffs, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) in Game 2

is tied with Walker Zimmerman (2022, 2023) for the most goals scored in a single season by a Nashville SC defender with four

made his second career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in Game 2, all with Nashville SC

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors for his performance in Game 2

Gastón Brugman

was named MLS Cup Most Valuable Player following five appearances and one assist during LA's 2024 Audi MLS Cup championship run

has two assists in eight career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances

Teal Bunbury

leads the team with six career goal contributions (4 goals, 2 assists) in 21 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances: two with SKC (2 goals) and four with NE (2 goals, 2 assists)

made his 21st career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and fourth for Nashville SC in Game 2

won the Audi MLS Cup with Sporting Kansas City in 2013

scored against MIA as a member of NE on July 21, 2021

Matthew Corcoran

became the youngest player and first teenager (19 years, 8 months and 14 days) in Nashville SC history to start in an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match in Game 2

made his second career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in Game 2, all with Nashville SC

Dan Lovitz did not dress for Game 2 due to an ankle injury

Jack Maher has made four career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances, all with Nashville SC

Hany Mukhtar

leads Nashville SC in all-time Audi MLS Cup Playoffs goals and goal contributions with five goals

is tied for fifth among active MLS players in career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs goals with five with VAN's Ryan Gauld, LAFC's Ryan Hollingshead, CIN's Kei Kamara, NYC's Maximiliano Moralez and SKC's Daniel Salloi behind league-leading Denis Bouanga of LAFC (10)

made his 10th career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and start in Game 2, all with Nashville SC

is one of three players to appear in all 10 of Nashville SC's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches (also, Joe Willis, Walker Zimmerman)

has 10 career goal contributions (6 goals, 4 assists) against MIA across all competitions

Alex Muyl

made his 17th career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and ninth with Nashville SC in Game 2

recorded an assist during Nashville SC's 3-0 win against MIA during the Play-In Round of the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 20

has three goal contributions (1 goal, 2 assists) in 17 career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances: two with RBNY (1 goal, 1 assist) and one with Nashville SC

has two career regular season assists against MIA, both with Nashville SC

Andy Najar

made his third career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and second appearance and start for Nashville SC in Game 2

has one career regular season assist against MIA with Nashville SC

Jonathan Pérez did not dress for Game 2 due to a thigh injury

Jeisson Palacios made his second career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and start in Game 2, all with Nashville SC

Ahmed Qasem made his first career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and his first appearance since injuring his ankle on Sept. 16 against the Philadelphia Union in Game 2

Jacob Shaffelburg

made his fifth career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in Game 2, all with Nashville SC

recorded his first career brace during Nashville SC's 2-2 draw against MIA on March 7, 2024 during the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16

Sam Surridge

scored his first career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs goal in Game 2, his club-record 31st of the season across all competitions

made his fourth career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and start in Game 2, all with Nashville SC

has four career goal contributions (3 goals, 1 assist) against MIA across all competitions

is one of five finalists for the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player Award (also LAFC's Denis Bouanga, SD's Anders Dreyer, CIN's Evander, and MIA's Lionel Messi)

Eddi Tagseth made his second career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and start in Game 2, all with Nashville SC

Joe Willis

made his 15th career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and 10th appearance and start for Nashville SC in Game 2

is one of three players to appear in all 10 of Nashville SC's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches (also, Hany Mukhtar, Walker Zimmerman)

recorded a shutout during Nashville's 3-0 win over MIA on Nov. 20, 2020 during the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Patrick Yazbek

made his second career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and start in Game 2, all with Nashville SC

has one career regular season assist against MIA with Nashville

Walker Zimmerman

made his 19th career Audi MLS Cup appearance and 10th appearance and start for Nashville SC in Game 2

is one of three players to appear in all 10 of Nashville SC's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches (also, Hany Mukhtar, Joe Willis)

is 15th among active players for minutes played in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (1,557) behind league-leading Stefan Frei of SEA (3,510)

scored during the 2015 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against SEA on Nov. 8 as a member of DAL

scored during Nashville SC's 5-1 win against MIA on Sept. 22, 2021







Major League Soccer Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.