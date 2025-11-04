Sounders FC Defeats Minnesota 4-2 in Game 2 of Round One Best-Of-3 Series, Forcing Decisive Game 3

Published on November 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC huddles after a goal against Minnesota United FC

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC huddles after a goal against Minnesota United FC(Seattle Sounders FC)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC defeated Minnesota United FC 4-2 on Monday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field in Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 series in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Obed Vargas scored a brace, while Jordan Morris and Danny Musovski also found the net as Seattle avoided elimination at home. After falling on the road in Game 1 via penalty shootout on Monday, October 27, the Rave Green force a decisive Game 3 on Saturday, November 8 at Allianz Field (1:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, the Round One Best-of-3 series is now tied at one game apiece. Minnesota won Game 1 in a penalty shootout 3-2 after 90 minutes of scoreless action.

Seattle now returns to Minnesota for Game 3 of the Round One series, slated for Saturday, November 8 at Allianz Field (1:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green are now 15-3-3 against Minnesota in all competitions, including a 2-0-1 mark in postseason action.

Obed Vargas' goals in the eighth and 86th minutes were his first and second career playoff goals and fifth and sixth of the season in all competitions.

Jordan Morris' goal in the 21st minute was his 10th career postseason goal, tied with Denis Bouanaga for the most among active players. It was also his first goal of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and his sixth of the season in all competitions.

Danny Musovski's goal in the 41st minute was the first postseason strike of his career and his 17th goal of the season for Seattle in all competitions, the most on the team. He is now two tallies behind Raúl Ruidíaz and Obafemi Martins for the single-season club goal record of 19.

Jesús Ferreira and Cristian Roldan provided assists on Morris' and Musovski's goals, their 13th and 12th of the season in all competitions. It was also Ferreira's first and second career playoff assists and Roldan's third and fourth.

Seattle has a 26-16-10 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs since the club joined the league in 2009, the most wins of any team in that span, reaching four MLS Cups (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020) and winning two titles (2016, 2019).

Stefan Frei made his 38th postseason appearance tonight (all with Seattle), the most postseason appearances of any active player in Major League Soccer. Cristian Roldan is second with 34 appearances. Morris ranks fifth with 26.

Alex Roldan made his 248th appearance tonight for the Rave Green in all competitions, breaking a tie with Fredy Montero for seventh in club history.

Tonight was Seattle's 49th match of the year in all competitions, tying 2012 for the most games played in a single season.

Brian Schmetzer made one change to the starting XI from last Monday's Game 1 in Minnesota, with Danny Musovski replacing Paul Rothrock.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 4 - Minnesota United FC 2

Monday, November 3, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistants: Corey Parker, Jeremy Kieso

Fourth Official: Armando Villarreal

VAR: Daniel Radford

Attendance: 30,085

Weather: 46 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Obed Vargas 8'

SEA - Jordan Morris (Jesús Ferreira, Cristian Roldan) 21'

SEA - Danny Musovski (Jesús Ferreira, Cristian Roldan) 41'

MIN - Nectarios Triantis (Robin Lod) 45'+1'

MIN - Robin Lod (Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Joaquín Pereyra) 45'+5'

SEA - Obed Vargas (Paul Rothrock, Danny Leyva) 86'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MIN - Nicolás Romero (caution) 25'

SEA - Obed Vargas (caution) 29'

MIN - Morris Duggan (caution) 90'+5'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Alex Roldan (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi HT), Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan; Jesús Ferreira (Danny Leyva 83'), Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris; Danny Musovski (Paul Rothrock 66')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jonathan Bell, João Paulo, Ryan Kent, Georgi Minoungou, Osaze De Rosario

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 10

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 3

Saves: 2

Minnesota United FC - Dayne St. Clair; Anthony Markanich, Nicolás Romero (Morris Duggan HT), Michael Boxall, Jefferson Diaz (Hassani Dotson 79'); Wil Trapp (Kelvin Yeboah 65'), Nectarios Triantis, Joaquín Pereyra; Joseph Rosales (Julian Gressel 79'); Joaquín Pereyra, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Robin Lod (Carlos Harvey 78')

Substitutes not used: D.J. Taylor, Alec Smir, Owen Gene, Dominik Fitz

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 12

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 2

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.