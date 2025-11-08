Obed Vargas Called into Mexican National Team for November Friendlies

Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas

RENTON, WASH. - The Mexican National Team today announced its official roster for the November FIFA window, with Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas set to join the squad for friendlies against Uruguay on November 15 and Paraguay on November 18. This marks Vargas' first callup to the Mexico senior team since making his full international debut in October of 2024. The Alaska native and Sounders FC Academy product has started all 40 of his appearances this season for the Rave Green, recording six goals and six assists.

Vargas, 20, most recently represented Mexico at the youth level during the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, where the country advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to Argentina. The midfielder appeared in all five of Mexico's matches during the tournament, putting in a full 90-minute shift against Slovakia in the group stage. The midfielder earned his first cap with the Mexico senior squad in October of 2024 with a substitute appearance against the United States in a 2-0 victory. He was also called into Mexico's U-23 squad during the September 2024 window for a training camp and pair of friendlies. The top player on this year's MLS 22 Under 22 list has started all 40 of his appearances in all competitions for Seattle in 2025, scoring six goals and adding six assists, including two goals against Minnesota during Seattle's Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign. El Tri is competing in friendlies against Uruguay on November 15 (5:00 p.m. PT) and Paraguay on November 18 (5:30 p.m. PT).

Following a 4-2 win over Minnesota United FC in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on Monday to even the Round One Best-of-3 series at a game apiece, Seattle Sounders FC travels to Allianz Field for the decisive Game 3 against the Loons on Saturday, November 8 (1:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). The winner of Game 3 will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals to face the either San Diego FC or the Portland Timbers.

