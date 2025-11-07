Kevin Kelsy called up to Venezuela Men's National Team for November International Window

Published on November 7, 2025

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers forward Kevin Kelsy has been called into the Venezuelan Men's National Team for a pair of friendly matches in the November FIFA international period, the Venezuelan Football Federation announced today.

Venezuela will play its first match against Australia on November 14 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas. Then, Kelsy and La Vinotinto will play Canada on November 18 at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Kelsy has made two appearances for the Venezuelan senior national team, both in his first season with the Timbers. The 22-year-old made his senior debut for Venezuela coming off the bench against Colombia in World Cup Qualifiers on September 10, and last saw action for his country on October 10, in a friendly against Argentina. This year for Portland, Kelsy has registered career-highs in goals (9) and assists (2) across all competitions in 39 appearances (20 starts).

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Venezuela vs. Australia

(International Friendly) November 14

6p.m. (Pacific) Kevin Kelsy

(Venezuela) Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Venezuela vs. Canada

(International Friendly) November 18

5:30 p.m. (Pacific) Kevin Kelsy

(Venezuela) Chase Stadium - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.







