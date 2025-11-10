Timbers Face San Diego FC on the Road in Decisive Game 3 of Best-Of-3 Series Tonight
Published on November 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
The Portland Timbers travel to face San Diego FC in Game 3 of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series tonight, Nov. 9, at Snapdragon Stadium. The match will kick off at 6:00 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers. Local radio broadcasts will also be available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
With the Round One Best-of-3 Series tied 1-1, the Portland Timbers and San Diego FC go head-to-head one final time in Game 3 to determine who advances to the Western Conference Semifinals. The Timbers defeated San Diego FC in Game 2 via a penalty-kick shootout on Nov. 1, following a 2-2 draw in regulation in their final match at Providence Park this year. Portland lost Game 1 of the series on Oct. 26, dropping a 2-1 result to San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium.
Should the Timbers win Game 3 of the Best-of-3 Series tonight, they will face Minnesota United FC in the Western Conference Semifinals on Nov. 22 or Nov. 23. All remaining playoff matches will be single elimination and hosted by the higher seed. As the lowest remaining seed in the postseason, Portland will be unable to host and will play on the road for the rest of their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign.
