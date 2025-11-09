FC Cincinnati Storm Back and Set Hell Is Real Ablaze, Advance to Eastern Conference Semifinal in 2-1 Game 3 Thriller

Published on November 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CINCINNATI - There are nights in sports that don't happen - they arrive. They strike like a bolt of lightning and stick with you forever.

You might not always remember the specifics at first, but you never forget how you felt. You remember the sound. You remember the smell of cool air and the haze of orange smoke that filled it as you and 25,513 of your closest friends waved their orange towels in unison. The ringing in your ears that lingers, not like a headache, but like a song that refuses to stop playing.

Sure, it is the opening round of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, and there is more work to be done to reach the ultimate goal. But for this cool Fall night in Cincinnati, none of that matters. There is much to celebrate, and it's all worth celebrating.

After a devastating Game 2 loss to force a deciding Game 3, FC Cincinnati took down Columbus Crew to earn a series victory and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for a third time in four years. After going down in the second half 1-0, The Orange and Blue never lost faith in themselves and battled back to equalize just four minutes later when Brenner put away his first goal of the night. 20 minutes later Brenner would complete his brace, giving FC Cincinnati a lead they would not yield and after nine minutes of stoppage time they were victorious.

"A fun ending to the night. It was nice to see the fans enjoy that moment with the players and staff members. It was certainly an important step in our goal to win a trophy," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said to open his press conference postgame from TQL Stadium. "So, really pleased for how everybody is feeling at the moment, and we'll enjoy it, and then put our heads down and go again."

Some of the victory Saturday night felt extremely familiar; other parts of it entirely foreign. But that combination only made the win sweeter.

Like so many of their other wins this season, FC Cincinnati won by one goal. The defense locked down late and saw out the win in a professional manner. Roman Celentano added to his collection of stunning saves and the team as a whole defended all advances by their rivals. In that way, this game felt somewhat familiar.

But for just the fourth time in the club's MLS history, FCC came back and won a match where they conceded the first goal in the second half. They fell behind and battled back, never giving in. Once again putting on full display the tenacity and grit of a team who had battled all year to get to this point.

"They've done it all year," Pat Noonan said of his team's perseverance. "I'm almost tired talking about it like it's a surprise because, sure, we have poor nights like everybody and we don't get things right, but they typically have a way about them that says we'll go figure it out a better way next time. Was it perfect tonight? No, but they get to experience a good ending to the night because of the work that they're putting in and the mentality of the group."

"You can't feel sorry for yourself when things don't go your way."

It was a truly collective effort in earning the victory, even though there were a few key standouts who served as talismans of sorts for the success. Samuel Gidi patrolled the midfield like a defensive warden and seemed to have teleportive powers in always being in the right place at the right time. Ender Echenique's speed and workrate gave FCC an instant out of any challenging situation as a ball down the wing was going to be his, nothing was going to get in his way of that. Miles Robinson shut down attackers at every turn, Teenage Hadebe earned a massive assist on a set piece, and Hagglund - who said postgame he wasn't at 100 percent but would not be denied for this game - asserted his unique brand of passion, strength and quality to the match that seemed to help raise the team to the level it needed.

That said, it was one man who provided both goals. Brenner. The Brazilian prodigal son, who returned this Summer after his initial exit from the club in 2023 looking to write the wrongs from that departure, made good and bagged a brace. The first to equalize things and spark hope in the TQL Stadium crowd and the second that gave them the lead and sent the sold out crowd into hysterics.

Sometimes the storylines don't need much help writing themselves, and Brenner, scoring for the first time against Columbus and in the MLS Cup Playoffs, wrote his own on Saturday.

"That's why I came here," Brenner said postgame, beaming with both pride and glee; the shine after celebrating with supporters and teammates still fresh on him. "When Jeff [Berding] called (me) it was exactly for this type of game, that's why (I'm) here."

"It was just an explosion of emotions. At that time I just wanted to explode and celebrate with all the fans around the stadium."

These kinds of nights were always dreamt of when Brenner was brought to the Queen City - both the first and second time. The belief has always been that he is a star, but all these years later to have that come good in the way it has makes the star shine brighter. Pat Noonan was here for all periods of Brenner in Orange and Blue, and even he is at least a little stunned by the nature of it all. But to him, it all makes sense.

"It's a little wild. He's matured. When he left, that was something that needed to improve in his game, in his life. And I think that experience was important for us to see what we're seeing right now, and it's his job to not get complacent, to not get comfortable, and to continue to push himself. And it's our job to continue to demand this level, because he's been pretty consistent since he's returned," Noonan said postgame. "He's happier, he's smiling a lot, and like I said, he wants to help and he's doing it the right way."

The turnaround was so much so that Noonan trusted Brenner to get the job done when Brenner advocated for an opportunity.

"There was a period where he came over to the sideline and was asking what the change was going to be - structurally and who was coming off - I said it was him and he gave me a look like please tell me you're joking," Noonan shared with the media at his press conference. "He said, 'I'm going to score another goal.' He held up his end of the bargain on that one."

Another familiar, yet somewhat unique, element to the match was the environment that the Cincinnati faithful created inside the grounds to help not only set the tone, but provide the boost when it was needed most. It was, without doubt, the most talked about element of the game by players when asked their thoughts on the game.

"For the fans to win it at home against a really good Columbus team, it means the world to us," goalkeeper Roman Celentano said. "So we're just really happy we could get it done for the fans and keep pushing."

"It was a special night to be a part of," Nick Hagglund added. "Incredible, just incredible...the atmosphere here is always awesome. The people are so great, and you could just feel the energy right from the beginning whistle, just being on top of them. And I feel like they definitely felt that as well."

"When I came here, I don't know that I could have imagined them to be as good as they are," Echenique, one of the newest members of the squad, said. "The way the fans yell my name and cheer for me as I'm running up and down the field, it fills me with joy."

The purest distillation of the joy and love between city and team that was on display though was just how connected the celebration on the field and in the stands felt. Regardless of the fact that this was 'only' a first round victory, the added passion of beating a bitter rival was felt. The players knew what this meant to the fans, even if they weren't around for the previous versions of it, and the celebration fed off this love. Typically mild mannered Miles Robinson grabbed the ceremonial sword and lifted it to The Bailey in joy. Nick Hagglund rushed into the stands to celebrate.

All of Cincinnati was Orange and Blue, and all there was was joy.

"As athletes, we get the opportunity to make people feel a certain way," Hagglund reflected. "Just to see the smiles on their faces and the excitement and being from Cincinnati and knowing the playoff woes, to be able to give them a moment like that that they're going to remember for the rest of their life - some people are going to remember games like this and talk about them and have awesome memories from that - getting to do that was super special."

What comes next does not get any easier. There is still lots of work to do and this victory, no matter how emotional or exciting, is just step one. Next up is Inter Miami CF and the Eastern Conference Semifinals, which will be coming to TQL Stadium in two weeks time.

But this first step means FC Cincinnati are now just three wins away from reaching their biggest goal, and given the short break between rounds, there is cause and time for celebration. After that though, it is back to work.

"While this is such a special moment for the players and the staff members that have been here and the fans, I don't want anybody to get comfortable and settled," Pat Noonan said. "We beat a really strong team. We're going to have to go do it again, and then again and then again. It's not getting any easier, and I'm just pleased in the moment that everybody can maybe take a deep breath and say, 'OK. We saw something in that team that gives us the belief that we need to go on that run."







