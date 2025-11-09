Adriana's Insurance Joins San Diego FC as Official Jersey Sleeve Partner and Founding Partner

Published on November 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced Adriana's Insurance as the Club's Official Jersey Sleeve Partner, marking the first-ever sleeve partnership in Club history. The multi-year partnership establishes Adriana's Insurance as a Founding Partner, Chrome Club Partner, and the club's Official Auto Insurance Partner.

As part of the partnership, the Adriana's Insurance logo will be featured on the right sleeve of all SDFC's MLS primary and secondary jerseys worn during all club competitions throughout the term. The logo will appear on all authentic and replica jerseys - including primary, secondary, and special edition releases - sold at retail.

"For us, this partnership with San Diego FC goes beyond the game, it's about family, purpose, and coming home to the community that built us" said Adriana Gallardo, Founder and CEO of Adriana's Insurance. "We share the same passion, the same hope, and the same dream: to keep building together, with heart and pride, for generations to come."

Expanding its impact beyond the pitch, Adriana's Insurance will be the Presenting Partner of the SDFC Women's Leadership Series, an initiative designed to bring together influential women across sports, technology, and corporate sectors. Through curated networking events and thought-provoking panel discussions, the series will champion empowerment, innovation, and inclusion, connecting students, young professionals, and industry leaders across the San Diego region.

"We're thrilled to welcome Adriana's Insurance as our first-ever jersey sleeve partner," said Tom Penn, CEO of San Diego FC. "Their deep community roots and dedication to empowerment perfectly align with our mission to connect and inspire through the power of soccer. This partnership reflects our shared passion for bringing people together and celebrating the culture, ambition, and diversity that make our region so special."

SDFC fans will have an opportunity to press their official SDFC home jerseys with the Adriana's Insurance logo at no additional cost at the retail location in the northwest corner of Snapdragon Stadium starting at 4:00 p.m. PT on Sunday.

Beyond the jersey, Adriana's Insurance will enjoy a prominent brand presence throughout Snapdragon Stadium, including LED and videoboard signage and exclusive branding of the East Side Tunnel Canopy. Adriana's Insurance will also serve as the presenting partner of 2026 FanFest, offering fans unique on-site activations, interactive experiences, and community engagement opportunities.

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.