San Diego FC Hosts Portland Timbers in Decisive Game 3 of Round One Best-Of-3 Series

Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) is set to host the Portland Timbers in front of a sold-out Snapdragon Stadium this Sunday, Nov. 9, for a decisive Game 3 in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series, presented by California Bank & Trust. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

More than 32,000 fans will pack Snapdragon Stadium for San Diego's second consecutive postseason sellout, as the expansion club continues its inaugural playoff run. The winner of Sunday's clash will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Series Overview

Sunday's match will mark the fifth meeting of 2025 between San Diego and Portland across all competitions. SDFC opened the Best-of-3 series with a 2-1 victory in their Audi MLS Cup Playoff debut at Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 23. The Timbers then leveled the series last Saturday at Providence Park, scoring a stoppage-time equalizer (90+8) before winning 3-2 in penalties. With the series tied 1-1, the stage is set for a winner-take-all Game 3 back in San Diego.

SDFC earned home-field advantage after finishing its inaugural MLS regular season atop the Western Conference with an expansion-team record 19 wins and 63 points. Historically, home teams have thrived in decisive playoff matches - winning five of the last seven Game 3s (71%) across the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Pellegrino Finding Form Against Portland

Forward Amahl Pellegrino has found success against the Timbers throughout the season, scoring three goals at Providence Park in 2025 - including his first MLS Playoff goal in Game 2. Pellegrino also registered an assist in San Diego's 4-0 Decision Day win at Portland, making him one to watch in Sunday's decisive Game 3.

Dreyer's Consistency

Designated Player and the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year Anders Dreyer continues to be a mainstay in San Diego's lineup. Dreyer is one of only two SDFC players - alongside Onni Valakari - to appear in all 36 matches (regular season and postseason combined) this year. Dreyer has been one of the league's most productive attackers in 2025, tallying 20 goals and 20 assists across all MLS competitions in 2025.

Goalkeeper Depth on Display

With Pablo Sisniega replacing CJ Dos Santos early in Game 2, the Mexican goalkeeper made his first postseason appearance for SDFC, delivering a standout performance that included two saves in the penalty shootout. His composure and presence in Portland underscored San Diego's strong depth in goal heading into Sunday's decisive clash at Snapdragon Stadium.

Electric Atmosphere Expected

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to be part of an unforgettable playoff atmosphere. Parking lots open at 2:00 p.m. PT, stadium gates open at 4:00 p.m. PT, and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:45 p.m. PT for a special pre-match show.

The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative SDFC rally towel, courtesy of California Bank & Trust. Sunday's match will be a BLUE OUT, as fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Azul gear and Show Up for San Diego.

Getting to the Match

Pre-purchase parking HERE in advance to ensure a smooth arrival experience.

Use public transit: The MTS Trolley Green Line provides direct access to Snapdragon Stadium.

Rideshare: Drop-off and pick-up zones are located near the venue.

Review Matchday Policies at SanDiegoFC.com/matchday.

Exclusive Playoff Merchandise

The SDFC Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff collection is available now at Eighteen Threads. Fans can secure official playoff gear HERE to show their support as SDFC continues its historic postseason run.

Looking Ahead

The winner of Sunday's decisive match will advance to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals. Fans who want to guarantee seats for future playoff matches and the 2026 season can become Season Ticket Members at SanDiegoFC.com/Memberships. Memberships start at $36 per match and include discounts on tickets, parking, merchandise, and concessions.

SAN DIEGO FC VS PORTLAND TIMBERS

2025 MLS Regular Season | Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round 1 Best-of-3 Series Game 3

Sunday, Nov. 9 | 6:00 p.m. PT (6:12 p.m. PT Official Kickoff)

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Keith Costigan (PxP), Maurice Edu (Analyst), Michele Giannone (Sideline)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Jorge Perez Navarro (PxP), Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Darren Smith (Play-By-Play); Warren Barton (Analyst)

San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)

MATCH INFO:

SD vs POR Game Notes

SDFC Match Preview Soundbites - Head Coach Mikey Varas, Forwards Anders Dreyer and Corey Baird, and Midfielder Luca De La Torre

SDFC Audio Pronunciation Guide

Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

San Diego FC App: iOS, Android

AUDI 2025 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS: SAN DIEGO FC VS PORTLAND TIMBERS

DATE EVENT TIME (PT) LOCATION

Sunday, Nov. 9 Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: San Diego FC vs. Portland Timbers 6:00 PM Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego, Calif.

San Diego FC Postgame Media Availability with San Diego FC Head Coach Mikey Varas and Players

8:15 PM Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego, Calif.

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.