CLTFC knocked out of 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC's season comes to a close in Round One, Game 3 for the second consecutive season.

Idan Toklomati scored his first career MLS Cup Playoff goal while Archie Goodwin recorded his first assist for the Club.

Adilson Malanda played his last match for Charlotte FC as he joins Middlesbrough FC in January. Boro currently sit third in the English Championship and the Frenchman will be crucial for their promotion push to the Premier League.

Malanda joined Charlotte FC in the summer of 2022 and played 116 matches for the Crown in all competitions which ranks 4th all time in Club history. Match Info: 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs - Round One - Game 3

Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Attendance: 34,473

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina, Byrne, Ream, Malanda, Toffolo, Westwood, Bronico, Diani, Vargas, Toklomati, Zaha

Substitutions: Goodwin (61'), Abada (78')

New York City FC Starting XI: Freese, Martins, O'Toole, Gray, Wolf, Haak, N. Fernandez, Perea, Moralez, O'Neill, Martinez

Substitutions: Gustavo (75'), Ojeda (89'), J. Fernandez (89'), Tanasijevic (90'+12')

Goals:

45'+3' - NYC - N. Fernandez

50' - NYC - Martinez (Assist: Moralez)

81' - CLT - Toklomati (Assist: Goodwin)

90'+10' - NYC - N. Fernandez (Assist: Wolf)

Discipline:

67' - NYC - Perea (Yellow)

67' - NYC - O'Neill (Yellow)

87' - CLT - Goodwin (Yellow)

90'+2' - CLT - Ream (Yellow)

90+2' - NYC - J. Fernandez (Yellow)







